Red Bull Theater Announces Cast For SHORT NEW PLAY FESTIVAL 2022

Red Bull Theater have announced the cast for the eight world premieres in this year's Short New Play Festival 2022.

Featured in the short plays will be Elizabeth Canavan (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, Between Riverside and Crazy, Our Lady of 121st Street, Little Flower of East Orange, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train); Liza Colón-Zayas (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven - Drama Desk and Obie Awards, Between Riverside and Crazy - Lortel Award, Little Flower of East Orange, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Our Lady of 121st Street); Montana Cypress (Off-Broadway debut); Jake Hart (Bury the Dead, The Octoroon: An Adaptation of The Octoroon Based on The Octoroon); Tanis Parenteau (Material Witness, Smoke); Lorenzo Pisoni (Equus, Humor Abuse - Drama Desk, Obie and Outer Critics Circle Awards; The Explorers Club, Golden Age, Measure for Measure, All's Well That Ends Well, Henry IV); Michael Puzzo (The Body Politic, Killing Women, Yet Another Country Heard From); Sidney Williams (The Atmosphere of Memory, Little Flower of East Orange); and David Zayas (Anna in the Tropics, Little Flower of East Orange, Our Lady of 121st Street, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train).



This in-person event is the latest installment of Red Bull's renowned annual new play festival of classically inspired ten-minute plays. The 12th Annual Short New Play Festival will return to in person performance on Monday, July 11th at 7PM at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street).

The evening will present works by some of the most exciting writers from across the country, penning classically inspired ten-minute plays. This year's festival will include newly commissioned plays by Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play) and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy) alongside six plays from up-and-coming playwrights selected through an open submission process: Montana Cypress, Debra Fried, Kevin P. Joyce, Nick Martorelli & Justin Muschong, Zoë Rhulen, and Elaine Romero. Vivienne Benesch and Nathan Winkelstein will direct. Casting will be announced shortly.

"It is a thrill to be bringing our annual Festival back to in-person performance this year! This year's 'Alchemy' theme was magical - it generated hundreds of surprising and delightful plays with a wonderful range. The six selected plays together with our two established playwright commissions offer a terrific panoply of romance, drama, tragedy, and satire - all in conversation with the classics - enriching the boundaries of what that word can encompass. The eight plays brim with the theatricality made for live theater we all love so much. And with this fabulous ensemble cast each playing multiple roles in multiple plays, it's going to be a terrific evening. Join us!" said Artistic Director Jesse Berger.

This year's Short New Play Festival is made possible with the leadership support of The Noël Coward Foundation.