Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb's IMPACT Joins New York Theater Festival

Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb's original play IMPACT has been officially selected for the New York Theater Festival, with performances running December 1st-6th at Teatro Latea in Manhattan. The production will be directed by Rosie Corr.

Set against the backdrop of an upcoming Bat Mitzvah, this "traumedy"-based on a true story-unpacks the emotional layers of a family confronting shared trauma. IMPACT is a raw, real, and unexpectedly funny exploration of how we come together as a family when it matters most.

In his review, Lord Cherry described the piece as, "A whirlwind of words - and for many, that's what trauma and healing feel like. It was a delight to see it so delicately shown on stage." He went on to commend, "This is the second show I have seen that Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb both wrote and starred in. She is someone to keep an eye out for."

Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb* has illuminated stages and screens for over 17 years. Her recent credits include two feature film roles- one for Netflix and one indie- as well as a recurring role in Season 3 of TUBI's "Crash the System." Her stage work spans appearances on Broadway, Off Broadway, regional, and touring productions.

Joining Goldfarb* in IMPACT are Zachary Berger* (US Tour: Cats), Shauna Bloom* (FX's "American Horror Story"), Sophie Knapp* (Broadway: Once), and Andrew Shapiro (Fordham: Indecent). This is an Equity Approved Showcase.

Rosie Corr directs with a wealth of Broadway, Off Broadway, and regional experience. On Broadway, she assisted Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle on Harmony, and served as associate director to Marcia Milgrom Dodge, multi-time Helen Hayes Award winner, on the northeast regional premiere of Waitress at the Olney Theatre Center.

Performances of IMPACT are scheduled for Monday, December 1st at 9:00 PM, Wednesday, December 3rd at 9:00 PM, and Saturday, December 6th at 6:45 PM at Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY).