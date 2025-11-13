 tracker
Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb's IMPACT Joins New York Theater Festival

By: Nov. 13, 2025
Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb's IMPACT Joins New York Theater Festival Image
Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb's original play IMPACT has been officially selected for the New York Theater Festival, with performances running December 1st-6th at Teatro Latea in Manhattan. The production will be directed by Rosie Corr.

Set against the backdrop of an upcoming Bat Mitzvah, this "traumedy"-based on a true story-unpacks the emotional layers of a family confronting shared trauma. IMPACT is a raw, real, and unexpectedly funny exploration of how we come together as a family when it matters most.

In his review, Lord Cherry described the piece as, "A whirlwind of words - and for many, that's what trauma and healing feel like. It was a delight to see it so delicately shown on stage." He went on to commend, "This is the second show I have seen that Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb both wrote and starred in. She is someone to keep an eye out for."

Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb* has illuminated stages and screens for over 17 years. Her recent credits include two feature film roles- one for Netflix and one indie- as well as a recurring role in Season 3 of TUBI's "Crash the System." Her stage work spans appearances on Broadway, Off Broadway, regional, and touring productions.

Joining Goldfarb* in IMPACT are Zachary Berger* (US Tour: Cats), Shauna Bloom* (FX's "American Horror Story"), Sophie Knapp* (Broadway: Once), and Andrew Shapiro (Fordham: Indecent). This is an Equity Approved Showcase.

Rosie Corr directs with a wealth of Broadway, Off Broadway, and regional experience. On Broadway, she assisted Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle on Harmony, and served as associate director to Marcia Milgrom Dodge, multi-time Helen Hayes Award winner, on the northeast regional premiere of Waitress at the Olney Theatre Center.

Performances of IMPACT are scheduled for Monday, December 1st at 9:00 PM, Wednesday, December 3rd at 9:00 PM, and Saturday, December 6th at 6:45 PM at Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY).




Videos