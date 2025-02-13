Rashad V. Chambers Will Moderate Post-Performance Talkbacks at Abingdon's Raise The Page, Uplift The Word

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Abingdon Theatre Company has announced Tony Award Winning Producer Rashad V. Chambers will moderate the post-performance talkbacks for Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays in collaboration with AMT Theater. The festival will take place on February 15 at 7PM and February 16 at 3PM, 2025 at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street, New York, NY).

Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays, in partnership with AMT Theater, will be held in person for the first time in the festival's five-year history. The festival spotlights stories written by BIPOC playwrights, with a mission to continue creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. In efforts to make theatre more accessible, tickets to the festival will be free to the public.

The schedule for Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays will be as follows:

Day 1: February 15, 2025 at 7PM will feature Uncut by Gloria Majule directed by Amani Meliyah and Re: Writing by Caitlin Frazier directed by Alberto Bonilla.

Day 2: February 16, 2025 at 3PM will feature Flame White by Maximillian Gill directed by Reynaldo Piniella, What I Owe Myself by Michael Mobley directed by Amani Meliyah, and Mouthwater Lozenges by Cori Diaz directed by Reynaldo Piniella.

The staged readings will be performed by actors Jaspal Binning, Almeria Campbell, Annelise Cepero, Amy Crossman, Genevieve Ngosa Daniels, Xavier Scott Evans, Alinca Hamilton, Imani Pearl, Dash Perry, and Pernell Walker.

Rashad V. Chambers is a Tony Award winning producer, talent manager and lawyer. He is the Founder and President of Esquire Entertainment. Rashad's Broadway producing credits include American Son, Ain't Too Proud, Betrayal, The Inheritance, Caroline, or Change, The Music Man, Topdog/Underdog, Fat Ham and the upcoming production of Purpose. Rashad attended Morehouse College where he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He also earned his JD and MBA degrees from The Ohio State University. Rashad is a founding member of The Industry Standard Group as well as a board member of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program and Houses on the Moon Theater Company.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics' Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman's Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC's Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.

Comments