Randolph Curtis Rand Joins Cast PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Randolph Curtis Rand is now starring as W. Harrison Brent in NYC's Longest Running Play, Perfect Crime, now playing Off-Broadway at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater.

The cast of PERFECT CRIME also features Catherine Russell, David Butler, Charles Geyer and Mark Epperson.

Randolph Curtis Rand is an OBIE award winning theatre artist from Brooklyn. Off Broadway Credits include: ARCADIA, UNCLE ROMEO VANYA JULIET, THE CRUCIBLE, PERSUASION, all with Bedlam. He played the lead role in DRACULA for 7 seasons in Actors Theatre of Louisville's annual production. Other credits include shows with Burning Coal (NC), Joseph Chaikin, Compagnia de' Colombari, Elevator Repair Service, Richard Foreman, Great Jones Rep, Meredith Monk, Pig Iron, The Public Theater The Rude Mechs, The Talking Band, & The Wooster Group. TV Credits: FBI: MOST WANTED, LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME. Film: FRESH KILL (Shu Lea Cheang dir.), STATE PROPERTY, SINK THE ALABAMA.

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, PERFECT CRIME tells the story of brilliant but money hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. PERFECT CRIME was written by Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Hyatt and features Catherine Russell, who was has been featured by the Associated Press as “The Off-Broadway force of nature.” She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including People, which dubbed her “The Cal Ripken of Broadway.”

Tickets for PERFECT CRIME are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com.