Radial Park at Halletts Point Play Announces THE CHRISTMAS SHOW

The theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play will present The Christmas Show, a true New York City celebration this holiday season, every Friday and Saturday beginning Friday, November 27 and playing through Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Audiences are invited to catch both new and classic Christmas favorites on the big screen, such as Elf, The Polar Express, Gremlins, and A Christmas Story, coupled with live performances, a holiday-themed installation, games, raffles, and secret Santa fun. The Christmas show provides exciting entertainment for the whole family, celebrating New York City and its vibrant communities.

Tickets ($65 per vehicle or picnic table) are now on sale and can be purchased online at RadialPark.com/tickets, where a complete schedule of events can also be found.

The Christmas Show is produced by Stark Production Group (Jeremy Shepard) in partnership with Round Seven Media (Marco Shalma).

Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline features this first-of-its-kind drive-in that will include a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.

Halletts Point Play is steps away from Citi Bike and NYC Ferry with direct connections from the Upper East Side, Midtown, Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Roosevelt Island and is just a short walk from the subway.

Guests will be able to enjoy the theatrical shows from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables, spaced appropriately for social distancing, for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Beverages and movie theater snacks will be available for purchase along with multiple food trucks for on-site dining options.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park at Halletts Point Play will implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; "lifeguards" on duty who will be ready to blow the whistle to enforce strict social distancing; and more.

The Durst Organization will underwrite 20 tickets (per showing) for the Astoria Houses residents. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Friends of Halletts Point, a community non-profit organization that enhances the infrastructure, transportation connections, community programming and beautification of the Halletts Point peninsula.

