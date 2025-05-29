Rachel Dratch, Abigail Breslin and More to Join THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

The 24 Hour Musicals will take place on Monday June 16, 2025 at 7pm at the Lynn F. Angelson Theatre.
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS has revealed additional artists scheduled to participate in this year’s The 24 Hour Musicals. Hosted by The Voice of the Mets Colin Cosell, The 24 Hour Musicals will take place on Monday June 16, 2025 at 7pm at the Lynn F. Angelson Theatre. This intensive theatrical endeavor will see artists write, rehearse and perform four new musicals in just 24 hours.
Newly announced artists scheduled to participate include Osh Ashruf (Broadway for All), Becky Ann Baker (Assassins), Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine), Lilli Cooper (POTUS), Rachel Dratch (“Saturday Night Live”), Andrew Leeds (“Bones”), Warren Leight (Just in Time), Itamar Moses (Dead Outlaw), christopher oscar peña (A Cautionary Tale), Gabrielle Ruiz (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), and Meredith Scardino (“Girls5Eva”).
They join the previously announced Carolyn Cantor, John Carrafa, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jesse Eisenberg, Alexis Floyd, Michael R. Jackson, Bebe Neuwirth, Maulik Pancholy, and Peppermint.. Additional artists will be announced as the event approaches.
This year's event will honor the organization's long-time collaborator Anna Strout.
The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the performance, when writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, musicians and production staff gather for a short orientation. Four writer and composer teams craft short musicals overnight (while actors and directors get some rest) and the next morning — after a furious printing and copying process — actors receive their scripts. Together with directors, choreographers and a live band, they begin rehearsal. Later that night, four brand new musicals take the stage in a one-night-only production!
Tickets start at $99 and are available at 24hourplays.org/musicals. Proceeds support the organization's non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming for students of all ages, professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and partner productions all around the world.
