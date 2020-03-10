ROMEO & BERNADETTE to Begin Performances Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Below, read a statement from Eric Krebs. producer of the forthcoming off-Broadway musical, Romeo & Bernadatte: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn:

"Mass hysteria... Global economic slowdown.... canceled events, performances, college classes and festivals left and right... infection count and body count rising each hour.

What's an off-Broadway theatrical producer with a joyous, well reviewed new musical which is about to begin performances to do?

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn recently played for five weeks to dozens of terrific reviews and full houses in the 99-seat A.R.T./ New York Theatre on West 53rd Street. Now, the set, lights, costumes have all been installed and prepared this past week at the larger 199-seat theater on 42nd Street's Theatre Row. The wonderful cast of 10, as well as stage managers, musicians and stagehands all began rehearsals this morning at 10:00 AM.

I think back to watching rows and rows of audience members with broad smiles laughing and cheering for sixteenth century Romeo as he pursues his 1960's mob boss daughter Bernadette, convinced that she is the real Juliet. I think of the cast that has been furiously emailing each other in their theater family about how excited they are to launch back into this glorious show after a brief layoff to change theaters.

Well, I just set up one whole performance to give this happy musical as a total gift to 200 New York City high school students. I want to share the joy and love of Romeo & Bernadette. I cannot bear the thought of canceling the production. I guess that is what being addicted to the wonder of theater is all about.

I'll see you all at the show.

Eric Krebs"

For more information visit https://www.amasmusical.org/romeo-bernadette





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You