R.Evolución Latina Shines At Broadway Green Alliance Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Green Alliance's annual Earth Day concert, known as Broadway Celebrates Earth Day, is a vibrant, free outdoor event held in Times Square. This concert unites Broadway stars, young performers, environmental advocates, and the public to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable practices in the theater community.

On Saturday, April 26th, R.Evolucion Latina participated in the Broadway Green Alliance's (BGA) annual Earth Day concert, Broadway Celebrates Earth Day. The concert took place at the iconic Pedestrian Plaza, located between 45th and 46th Streets on Broadway, New York City. As one of the city's most high-profile outdoor events, Broadway Celebrates Earth Day attracted a diverse audience, all gathered for a shared cause: the environment. This annual celebration highlights the importance of eco-friendly practices while also shining a spotlight on the artists who are using their voices and talents to support sustainability.

R.Evolucion Latina, a non-profit organization committed to empowering and mentoring Latinx youth through the arts, brought its unique energy and passion to the stage, blending music, dance, and theatrical expression. The organization's performance added a vibrant layer to the concert's broader message of environmental responsibility, showing how creativity and activism can go hand in hand.

The collaboration between R.Evolucion Latina and the BGA was a perfect fit, with both organizations focused on making a positive impact on their communities. The concert not only featured Broadway stars but also gave a platform to emerging talent like the young performers of R.Evolucion Latina, who used their artistry to connect the themes of sustainability and social change.

They opened their vibrant participation with director Luis Salgado, founder of R.Evolución Latina, speaking about the importance and relevance of Latinx people in the industry and community. Next, talented Jon Rodez opened their performance singing "Who I´d be" from Shrek the musical, followed by the brilliant Ana Luisa Martínez singing "What else can I do" from Encanto. The soloist performers enchanted the audience with their voices, charisma, and passion. When they were done, their cast mates joined singing "We dance" from Once on this island.

Jon Rodez, Ana Luisa Martínez, Bibi Sánchez, Aly Batty-Rivera, Machiran, Frida Mancilla, Santiago Ayala, Caitlyn Piedra, Jose Vargas are the performers who lit up the BGA stage and represented their R.Evolución Latina cominuty.

R.Evolucion Latina's involvement in this event showcased their continued commitment to fostering artistic expression in the Latinx community while addressing important global issues. By engaging with the Broadway Green Alliance's Earth Day concert, they demonstrated that the arts have a significant role to play in advocating for a more sustainable future. It was a celebration not just of Broadway and the arts but of the collective responsibility we share to protect the planet.

Comments