RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE Begins Performances Tonight

The York Theatre Company will present international stage star Ute Lemper in a new one-woman presentation of Rendezvous with Marlene, a new show written and performed by Ms. Lemper based on a conversation with the legendary Marlene Dietrich and featuring some of her iconic songs. Performances begin TONIGHT for FIVE PERFORMANCES ONLY through September 22, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Ute Lemper's newest creation, Rendezvous with Marlene, is her very personal homage to Marlene Dietrich. For 35 years Ute has been compared to Marlene, but never formatted an entire show to celebrate this legend. Now in 2019, Ute decided to honor her with Rendezvous With Marlene, a brand-new show based on the true story of her three-hour phone call with Marlene 30 years ago, in 1988, when they both lived in Paris. The evening is a dialog between Ute and Marlene, exploring Marlene's career and personal life from the beginning, in a timeline that eventually meets Ute's timeline with a continuation of their parallel stories. Ute sings Marlene's most beautiful songs and tells some captivating secrets of her life. This show will tour the stages of the world in 2021.

In this special one-woman presentation, Ute shares Marlene's story through singing her iconic songs as the older Dietrich from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations, with Lemper singing songs as herself that were her inspiration as a young aspiring singer/actress. Songs include "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," "Blowin' in the Wind," and "Just a Gigolo."

with Marlene received critical acclaim following a presentation in London this past June. "Five Stars for Ute Lemper. We see both Dietrich and Lemper at the top of their game, for it becomes impossible to discern where one ends and the other begins. La nouvell Marlene, indeed," shouted the Musical Theatre Review. While BroadwayWorld, UK stated, "The show is an incredible journey through Marlene's life. It's a huge thrill to see and hear Ute up close in so intimate a space, and to witness her evocation of Marlene with such skill and humanity." "A feast for fans, like a fine wine Lemper improves with age and has grown into this material. It should not be missed," said The American.

Rendezvous with Marlene plays the following performance schedule: Wednesday, September 18 at 7:00 p.m., Thursday afternoon, September 19 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday afternoon, September 22 at 2:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There is no Thursday evening performance on September 19.

NOW ON SALE: Tickets for Rendezvous with Marlene are priced at $40. York Member tickets are priced at $35 with York Plus! Member tickets at $30. Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org, or in person at the box office at the York Theatre at Saint Peter's (Citicorp Building, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue), Monday through Friday (12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.). Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. The York Theatre also offers $25 tickets for guests aged 35 years and under. Groups of 10 or more, contact Great White Way at 212-757-9117, or GreatWhiteWay.com.





