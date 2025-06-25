PrideFest at The Tank to Present HOMEBODY: A QUEER MODERN FOLKTALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of PrideFest at The Tank, the new original work HomeBody: A Queer Modern Folktale will be performed for two nights only—Friday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 28 at 9:30 p.m. at The Tank (312 W 36th Street, New York City).

HomeBody is a modern queer folktale following Silvia, a young woman born with an Octopus inside her chest. Lonely and aching, Silvia meets Blue, a mysterious stranger with a heart the size of a whale. Together, they embark on a journey to the bottom of the sea—encountering lobster lovers, a baby turtle, fabulous fish, and a seagull with a lot to say. Through surreal adventure and deep emotional discovery, HomeBody explores identity, intimacy, and transformation with whimsical theatricality and deep heart.

The production blends physical theatre, puppetry, original music, and devised movement, and is helmed by co-writers and directors Véro Matheny and Claire McGinlay.

Comments

