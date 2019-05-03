Pride Month Public Forum QUEER & NOW Announced At The Delacorte

With the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and World Pride in New York City, Public Forum adds its voice to the chorus of LGBTQ+ artists, activists, and organizers fighting for a better tomorrow, today.

Join in a celebration of music, poetry, prose, and theater hosted by Jomama Jones as PUBLIC FORUM: QUEER & NOW honors the legacy of resistance and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ liberation and pride. The performance schedule will be announced at a later date.

Public Forum: QUEER & NOW

FREE at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park

Monday, June 17 at 8:00 PM

FREE tickets to PUBLIC FORUM: QUEER & NOW are accessible:

At the Delacorte Theater in Central Park the day of the event

In the lobby of The Public at 425 Lafayette Street the day of the event

A digital lottery via TodayTix

Learn more about how to access free tickets.





