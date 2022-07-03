Pop/Rock And Broadway Takes Over Rockwood Music Hall For Benefit Concert

The Violet Hour, a residency at Rockwood Music Hall, will play a special benefit concert this Thursday July 7th at 8:30pm at Rockwood Stage 3.

A musical variety hour inspired by TS Eliot's poem The Wasteland, THE VIOLET HOUR invites you to delight in dusk with a strikingly modern yet nostalgic homage to music of the 80s, 90s + 2000s. A variety show featuring some of NYC's most captivating performers. Hosted by Mikayla Petrilla, featuring the talents of Broadway's Charissa Hogeland, Pop Artist Petra Jarrar, Comedienne Eliza Kingsbury and R+B Artist Saige Noelle. The show will be played by NYC musicians Kyle Milner and Jamie Amadruto.This month's Violet Hour pays a special highlight to womens' rights with songs by No Doubt, Kate Bush, Andra Day, Stevie Nicks, Lesley Gore, Kehlani, The Police, Florence and the Machine, Demi Lovato and original music by Petra Jarrar and Saige Noelle.

For tickets, visit https://www.seetickets.us/event/The-VioletHour/485884 and use promo code VIOLET22 for $10 tickets. All proceeds to the artist will be donated to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, set aside specifically to support Planned Parenthood's pursuit of access to safe, legal abortion and reproductive rights and promotion of reproductive health across America.

About the Artists:

Mikayla Petrilla has performed live at Joe's Pub at the Public, the McKittrick Hotel/Sleep No More, The Signature Theatre, New York Musical Theatre Festival, the Hard Rock Cafe, Club Cumming, Chelsea Music Hall, and recently premiered Decades in Concert at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre. She has worked on Saturday Night Live, Gossip Girl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Investigation Discovery, and is currently filming season two of The Gilded Age. Follow her work @mikaylapetrilla

Charissa Hogeland has been seen in Broadway's Frozen as understudy to Elsa, the regional premiere of The Cher Show as Lady @ Ogunquit Playhouse, the first National Tour of Kinky Boots as Nicola, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, the original Off-Broadway cast of Heathers, and on tv shows Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Son. Follow her work @charissahogeland

Eliza Kingsbury is a comedy writer, actor, and self-proclaimed pop star based in New York City. She writes original music in the style of different pop artists. Her solo show, 'Pop Stars Are Dumb (But We Love Them)' had an extended run at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Other credits include UCB Maude Night, several running shows, Bridge and Tunnel, Montréal Sketchfest, Toronto Sketchfest, and Reductress. Follow her work @edewlittle

Petra Jarrar is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and model. Coming from a Palestinian and Sri-Lankan background, Jarrar says she "never truly saw girls who looked like her in the spotlight." She's since made it a mission to use her platform and voice to pave the way for women of color, advocating for diversity, representation, and inclusion throughout the music industry. Jarrar has performed all over the world with headlining shows in New York (Knitting Factory, Webster Hall), Boston (Hard Rock Cafe), Los Angeles (The Mint), Tokyo, and Osaka. She is also a Guitar Center & D'Addario Strings sponsored artist. Follow her work @soundslikepetra

Saige Noelle is a Connecticut-based vocalist, actress and multi-instrumentalist. Her new single, "Sneaky Link" pairs sparse, bubbling synth-rythm beats with Saige's signature saccharine vocals. "Sneaky Link" is the ultimate dreamy R&B anthem, preluding a much-anticipated album on the horizon, and will be performed live at the Violet Hour. Follow her work @thesaigenoelle