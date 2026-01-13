Playwright And Podcaster, Dennis Bush, Returns To THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL In 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed playwright and podcaster Dennis Bush will return to the New York stage this spring with the world premiere of THE SLOPPY ABANDON OF EXCAVATED LOVE, while continuing to expand his podcast series Meet Me In The Monologue.

The new play will be presented as a headlining production of the Fresh Fruit Festival, running from Monday, April 20 through Sunday, May 3, 2026, at The Wild Project in Manhattan’s East Village.

Set in contemporary New York, THE SLOPPY ABANDON OF EXCAVATED LOVE follows Marcus, who uncovers a hidden journal in his apartment belonging to a man who lived there during the 1980s and early 1990s. As the journal’s contents surface, Marcus’s relationship with Kelvin—his roommate and former lover—becomes entangled with the unresolved histories of the past, forcing both men to confront memory, desire, and loss.

In addition to the stage premiere, Bush continues to grow his podcast Meet Me In The Monologue, a series examining the creative process behind contemporary theatre and performance. The podcast features in-depth conversations with playwrights, directors, and industry leaders and is co-hosted by Kelsey Pietropaolo and Meggy Lykins, with editing and mixing by Martin W. Scott.

Recent and upcoming guests include Doug DeVita, Carole Monferdini, David Robson, Liane Grant, Mark-Eugene Garcia, David Rambo, Catherine MacNeal, former Dramatists Guild executive director Gary Garrison, and Drama Book Shop fixture David Rigano. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms.

Bush is an internationally produced playwright and screenwriter whose work has been staged in more than ten countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, and South Africa. His catalogue includes more than fifty published plays and monologue collections, with past works receiving awards at multiple festivals and achieving notable box office success.

Further announcements regarding casting and performance schedules for THE SLOPPY ABANDON OF EXCAVATED LOVE are expected in the coming months.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue: The Wild Project, 195 East 3rd Street, New York City

Festival Dates: April 20 – May 3, 2026

Tickets: Available via the Fresh Fruit Festival website