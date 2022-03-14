PimComedy the Musical presents: The Lake of Fire.

A new scene depicting Satan burning in the Lake of Fire. A new heaven and new Earth. Satan dying in the Lake of Fire, forever and ever. No more evil. No more hate, no more jealously and murder, no more death and hades. Pimcomedy The Musical.

Story of Darkness to light. Finding joy and happiness during dark times. Finding hate and love in the same situation. Surviving death threats and having a gun pointed to my head. Having seen and been in the Spiritual realms. Realizing there is a third world. No more hate, no more jealously. All we see is love and joy

PimComedy the Musical also presents: Ma'moon. Ma'moon is an interdisciplinary Lebanese Artist, based in New York City. Equally at home in the worlds of Theater/film, Performing and Visual Arts. Practicing storytelling through Directing, Painting and Writing. Ma'moon statement: Art found me during times where I lost the sense of belonging, identifying with the things around me or even finding pleasure in what I am doing or aiming for. It taught me to stop and look inside. Step back and witness myself. Opened my eyes to the conversation between my body and mind to introduce the spirit.

Tickets: www.thesetnyc.com

https://www.ma-moon.com