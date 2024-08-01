Photos & Video: LIFE AND TRUST at Conwell Tower

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emursive is presenting the world premiere of Life And Trust: a tale of money, sex, and power in the heart of New York’s Financial District. Life And Trust opens tonight, August 1st at Conwell Tower.

Life And Trust is a site-specific theatrical experience that realizes the Faustian legend in New York on the eve of the Great Crash. Audiences roam throughout the sprawling world of Life And Trust at their own pace as the lines between reality and performance blur. Life And Trust is located in Conwell Tower, an iconic skyscraper in the heart of the Financial District that is also home to Conwell Coffee Hall.



Written by Jon Ronson, Life And Trust is directed by Teddy Bergman with Experience Direction and Scenic Design from Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, The production is co-directed and choreographed by Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman and features Creative Casting and Movement Direction by Stefanie Batten Bland and co-choreographers and associate directors Kristen Carcone, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree, and Emily Terndrup.



The creative team for Life And Trust includes Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer); J. Jared Janas (Hair and Makeup Designer); Jeanette Yew (Lighting Designer); Ray Sun (Video Designer); Taylor Bense (Music Director and Composer); Owen Belton (Music Composer); Brendan Aanes, Michael Kiley, Nick Kourtides (Sound Designer); Greg Hanson (Sound and Show Control Systems Designer); Grace Laubacher (Scenic Designer); Jessie Flynn (Details Designer and Art Director); Lorenzo Pisoni (Magic Designer); Alicia Rodis (Intimacy Director), and Ann James (Sensitivity Specialist).



Life And Trust features a company of over 40 Performer, Deviser, and Contributing Choreographers: Bria Bacon, Tony Bordonaro, Sophie Bortolussi, Nathaniel Buchsbaum, Marc J Cardarelli, Aaron Dalla Villa, Tiffany Violet De Alba, Charles-Alexis Desgagnés, Mia DiLena, Brendan Duggan, Zachary Eisenstat, Raymond Ejiofor, Kim Fischer, Jennifer Florentino, Reshma Gajjar, Douglas J Gillespie, Annie Grove, Alonso Guzman, Dorchel Haqq, Casey Bronwyn Howes, Karl Kenzler, Heather Lang, Majella Bess Loughran, Jodi McFadden, Nando Morland, Parker Murphy, Kevin M Pajarillaga, Marla Phelan, Randolph Curtis Rand, Luca Renzi, Gabriella Sibeko, Tori Sparks, Brandin Steffensen, Derek Tabada, Tony Torn, Mike Tyus, Robert Vail, Ryan VanCompernolle, Jacob Michael Warren, Maleek M Washington, and Madeline Wright.



Emursive, renowned for their innovative productions, first captivated audiences with Punchdrunk's Sleep No More at The McKittrick Hotel, produced in association with rebecca gold productions.



Building on this legacy, Emursive endeavors to push the boundaries of live entertainment with Life And Trust, as well as their other acclaimed experiences such as the mind-bending Speakeasy Magick and showgirl spectacular Hypnotique. Emursive also produces numerous live concerts, intimate music festivals, and showstopping events at The McKittrick Hotel, Gallow Green, The Club Car, Manderley Bar, Conwell Coffee Hall, and The Overlook Bar.

Tickets are now on sale through September 30th, 2024, and are available at lifeandtrustnyc.com.



Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil, Stephanie Crousillat

