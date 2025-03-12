Photos: UPSIDE DOWN, A New Musical Opens At AMT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out from photos of UPSIDE DOWN, a new musical set in a world where straights are in the minority, women rule the military, and the Jets constantly win the Super Bowl. This is a world where the majority is gay.

The world of UPSIDE DOWN will put you in the zone ... The Twilight Zone. Upside Down has music and lyrics by Al Tapper, book by Tony Sportiello, directed by Taavon Gamble and music direction by David Wolfson.

The cast includes Bernie Baldassaro, Patrick Brady, Mike Ferlita, Jake Foster, Lauren Gemelli, Kira Sarai Helper, Ashanti J'Aria, Matthew Liu, Kelli Maguire, Stephanie Maloney, Stanley Martin, Gina Milo, Brogan Nelson and Josh Powell.

Photo Credit: Pete Dorton

AMT Theater presents UPSIDE DOWN

