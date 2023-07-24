Photos: UN CHICO NORMAL Triumphs At FUERZAfest 2023 One-Act Competition

Out of the six competing plays, 'Un Chico Normal' secured an impressive five awards, including the prestigious Best Production 2023 accolade.

Jul. 24, 2023

'Un Chico Normal', a hilarious and heartwarming play written and directed by Martin Chamorro, emerged victorious at the highly anticipated FUERZAfest 2023 One-Act competition. Out of the six competing plays, 'Un Chico Normal' secured an impressive five awards, including the prestigious Best Production 2023 accolade.

Featuring an exceptional cast, including Pablo Jesus Gatto, Sonia Mera, Giordano Cruz, Caridad del Valle, Jandel Camilo and David Fajardo, 'Un Chico Normal' brought their unparalleled talent and comedic prowess to the stage, captivating audiences and demonstrating an extraordinary level of ensemble work. Adding a layer of spontaneity and musical brilliance, pianist Joel Gonzalez's live improv music further elevated the play's entertainment value to new heights, harmonizing flawlessly with the cast's remarkable synergy.

'Un Chico Normal' tells the story of a young man exploring his sexuality and coming out to his family. Through clever dialogue, relatable characters, and heartfelt moments, the play seamlessly blends laughter and introspection, leaving audiences both entertained and touched.

At FUERZAfest 2023, 'Un Chico Normal' received high acclaim and secured five awards, including Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for Sonia Mera, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Pablo Jesus Gatto, Outstanding Achievement in Directing for Martin Chamorro, the esteemed Abniel Marat Award for Best Playwright, and the coveted Best Production 2023 award.

Sonia Mera, involved in the production, expressed her delight and gratitude for the play's success. "Un Chico Normal has been a labor of love, and we are thrilled that our efforts have been recognized," said Mera. "It's been an incredible journey, and we are grateful to the Hispanic Federation and FUERZAfest for providing a platform to showcase our work."

Following its success at FUERZAfest, 'Un Chico Normal' is set to captivate even more audiences with additional shows in September 2023. For more information and updates on performance dates and ticket reservations, follow @unchiconormalofficial on Instagram.

Caridad del Valle, David Fajardo, Pablo Jesus Gatto, Sonia Mera, Giordano Cruz, Martin Chamorro, Jandel Camilo.

Pablo Jesus Gatto, Sonia Mera, Martin Chamorro, Caridad del Valle, Jandel Camilo.

Awards

Jandel Camilo, Martin Chamorro, Mario Colon, Sonia Mera, Pablo Jesus Gatto and Caridad del Valle.

Joel Gonzalez, Jandel Camilo, David Fajardo, Pablo Jesus Gatto, Sonia Mera, Giordano Cruz, Caridad del Valle, Martin Chamorro

 



