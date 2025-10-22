 tracker
Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Jelani Remy and More at Jamie deRoy's 80th Birthday

Notable attendees included Tovah Feldshuh, Robert Klein, Susan Stroman, Jason Robert Brown & Georgia Stitt, plus more!

By: Oct. 22, 2025
Last week, Broadway producer Jamie deRoy celebrated her 80th birthday in style at the Redeye Grill surrounded by friends, family, Broadway industry professionals and celebrities. See photos here!

Notable attendees included Tovah Feldshuh, Robert Klein, Susan Stroman, Jason Robert Brown & Georgia Stitt, Rick Elice, William Ivey Long, Roy Furman, David Zippel, Julie Gold, Maggie Lacey & Bill Heck,  Haley Swindal, Jelani Remy, Joe Benincasa, Stephen Bogardus, Danny Burstein, Robert Cuccioli & Laila Robins, Max Von Essen, Penny Fuller, Barry Kleinbort, Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich, Bill Hutton, Steve Garrin, Nicolas King, Sarna Lapine & Matthew Saldivar, Manu Narayan, Daniel Reichard, Lee Roy Reams, Benjamin Scheuer, Billy Stritch, Flody Suarez, Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary, Sharon Washington, Rolanda Watts and more! 

Jamie deRoy, is a producer of Broadway plays, and a cabaret, stage, film and TV performer. She has co-produced 60 Broadway shows and 46 off-Broadway shows.

Credit: Tricia Baron

Tovah Feldshuh and Guests

Georgia Sitt, Jason Robert Brown and guests

Danny Burstein Jamie deRoy and Bill Heck

Haley Swindal and guests

Marc Shaiman, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Sitt and Stephen Bogardus

Jelani Remy and guests

