Photos: The Players Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
The cast stars Emily Sharick, Devon Turchan, Eric Fletcher and more.
"Beauty and the Beast" February 26th through April 10th on Saturday's at 3pm and 7pm and Sunday's at 11am and 2pm at The Players Theatre.
Check out photos below!
The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets are $42-$62 and can be purchased at literallyalive.com.
Photo credit: Giancarlo Osaben
Emily Sharick
Devon Turchan with Raina Silver, Elise Ramaekers
Devon Turchan
The cast
Elise Ramaekers, Raina Silver
Emily Sharick, Devon Turchan
Austin Boatwright
Devon Turchan, Eric Fletcher
James Brautigam
Emily Sharick, Zaq Latino
Emily Sharick, Avery Ilardi
Michaela Winter
Emily Sharick, Eric Fletcher
Kelsey Bentz, Michaela Winter, Austin Boatwright and Matt Tierney
Emily Sharick, Avery Ilardi
Emily Sharick, Eric Fletcher
Emily Sharick, Devon Turchan
Elise Ramaekers, Raina Silver
Devon Turchan, Emily Sharick
The Cast
