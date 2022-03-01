Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Players Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The cast stars Emily Sharick, Devon Turchan, Eric Fletcher and more.

Mar. 1, 2022  

"Beauty and the Beast" February 26th through April 10th on Saturday's at 3pm and 7pm and Sunday's at 11am and 2pm at The Players Theatre.

Check out photos below!

The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets are $42-$62 and can be purchased at literallyalive.com.

Photo credit: Giancarlo Osaben

Pierce Cassedy

Emily Sharick

Emily Sharick

Emily Sharick

Devon Turchan with Raina Silver, Elise Ramaekers

Devon Turchan

The cast

The cast

Elise Ramaekers, Raina Silver

Emily Sharick, Devon Turchan

Austin Boatwright

Eric Fletcher

Devon Turchan, Eric Fletcher

James Brautigam

Brenda Bell

Emily Sharick, Zaq Latino

Emily Sharick, Avery Ilardi

Emily Sharick, Zaq Latino

Michaela Winter

Emily Sharick, Eric Fletcher

Emily Sharick, Eric Fletcher

Kelsey Bentz, Michaela Winter, Austin Boatwright and Matt Tierney

Emily Sharick, Avery Ilardi

Emily Sharick, Eric Fletcher

Emily Sharick, Eric Fletcher

Emily Sharick, Devon Turchan

Elise Ramaekers, Raina Silver

Raina Silver

Raina Silver, Elise Ramaekers

Raina Silver, Elise Ramaekers

Raina Silver, Elise Ramaekers

Devon Turchan, Emily Sharick

Brenda Bell

Raina Silver, Elise Ramaekers

The Cast

Emily Sharick

Emily Sharick



