Photos: The Company of PARTNERSHIP Meets the Press

Mint Theater Company is presenting the American Premiere of Elizabeth Baker’s Partnership. Performances will begin September 30th and continue through November 12th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues) Opening Night is set for October 19th. Tickets are on sale now.

Jackson Grace Gay (Mint’s A Little Journey) directs a cast that features Gina Daniels (Mint: Becomes a Woman; Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Judgment Day - Park Avenue Armory); Joshua Echebiri (Off-Broadway: Merry Wives - Public Theater/ Delacorte); Gene Gillette (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird; Off-Bway: Orpheus Descending - Theatre for a New Audience; National Tours: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse); Olivia Gilliatt (Mint: Chains; Off-Broadway: Mother of the Maid - Public Theater); Sara Haider (Pakistani singer-songwriter and actress, making her Off-Broadway debut); Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime - Tony & Drama Desk nominations; Chaplin The Musical - Drama Desk nomination; Dear Evan Hansen, It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues, Jekyll & Hyde; Off-Broadway: Kid Victory - Vineyard; Closer Than Ever - The York; Call the Children Home - Primary Stages; God of Carnage - TBTB; City Center Encores!: 1776, The New Moon, Out of this World); Tom Patterson (Broadway: 1984; Off-Broadway: Three Sisters, About Love- Sheen Center; The Color of Justice - Theatreworks/USA); and Madeline Seidman (Mint: Becomes a Woman).

This is the third and final offering in Mint’s series “Meet Miss Baker,” which began in 2019 with The Price of Thomas Scott, Baker’s fascinating and frustrating portrayal of a man struggling with his conscience, and was followed by Chains, the story of a few ordinary people yearning for a less ordinary life.



Like Baker’s Chains, Partnership is a story of yearning for more, but wrapped in the pink charmeuse of light comedy. Kate Rolling owns a small but very smart shop in Brighton and is eager to grow. When George Pillatt, owner of the biggest shop in Brighton, proposes a merger on favorable terms — including matrimony — Kate sees an irresistible business opportunity. “Oh, don't worry about me,” Kate assures her colleagues, “I never expected anything great in the way of love.” But isn’t romance most likely when it’s least expected?

Partnership is a delightfully refreshing take on the importance of work-life balance and a celebration of the eye-opening power of love. Baker’s play premiered in 1917, a balm for war-weary theatergoers. “One of the very few intelligent and, therefore, really interesting plays of the moment is Partnership at the Court by Miss Elizabeth Baker… It is the eternal battle of the spirit over the material… Don’t miss Partnership. It grips you precisely because it is not a fairy tale,” wrote The Graphic.

The creative team for Partnership includes Alexander Woodward (scenic), Fabian Aguilar (costumes), M.L. Geiger (lighting), Daniel Baker (sound), Chris Fields (props), Amy Stoller (dialects and dramaturgy), and Stephanie Klapper, CSA (casting), who was nominated for an Artios Award by the Casting Society of America for Mint Theater’s The Daughter-in-Law.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy