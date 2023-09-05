Photos: The Company of PARTNERSHIP Meets the Press

Performances will begin September 30th and continue through November 12th at Theatre Row.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Mint Theater Company is presenting the American Premiere of Elizabeth Baker’s Partnership.  Performances will begin September 30th and continue through November 12th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues) Opening Night is set for October 19th. Tickets are on sale now.

See photos of the company meeting the press below!

Jackson Grace Gay (Mint’s A Little Journey) directs a cast that features Gina Daniels (Mint: Becomes a Woman; Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Judgment Day - Park Avenue Armory); Joshua Echebiri (Off-Broadway: Merry Wives - Public Theater/ Delacorte); Gene Gillette (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird; Off-Bway: Orpheus Descending - Theatre for a New Audience; National Tours: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse);  Olivia Gilliatt (Mint: Chains; Off-Broadway: Mother of the Maid - Public Theater);  Sara Haider (Pakistani singer-songwriter and actress, making her Off-Broadway debut);  Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime - Tony & Drama Desk nominations; Chaplin The Musical - Drama Desk nomination; Dear Evan Hansen, It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues, Jekyll & Hyde; Off-Broadway: Kid Victory - Vineyard; Closer Than Ever - The York; Call the Children Home - Primary Stages; God of Carnage - TBTB; City Center Encores!: 1776, The New Moon, Out of this World); Tom Patterson (Broadway: 1984; Off-Broadway: Three Sisters, About Love- Sheen Center; The Color of Justice - Theatreworks/USA); and Madeline Seidman (Mint: Becomes a Woman).

This is the third and final offering in Mint’s series “Meet Miss Baker,” which began in 2019 with The Price of Thomas Scott, Baker’s fascinating and frustrating portrayal of a man struggling with his conscience, and was followed by Chains, the story of a few ordinary people yearning for a less ordinary life. 


Like Baker’s Chains, Partnership is a story of yearning for more, but wrapped in the pink charmeuse of light comedy. Kate Rolling owns a small but very smart shop in Brighton and is eager to grow. When George Pillatt, owner of the biggest shop in Brighton, proposes a merger on favorable terms — including matrimony — Kate sees an irresistible business opportunity. “Oh, don't worry about me,” Kate assures her colleagues, “I never expected anything great in the way of love.” But isn’t romance most likely when it’s least expected?  

Partnership is a delightfully refreshing take on the importance of work-life balance and a celebration of the eye-opening power of love. Baker’s play premiered in 1917, a balm for war-weary theatergoers. “One of the very few intelligent and, therefore, really interesting plays of the moment is Partnership at the Court by Miss Elizabeth Baker… It is the eternal battle of the spirit over the material… Don’t miss Partnership. It grips you precisely because it is not a fairy tale,” wrote The Graphic.

The creative team for Partnership includes Alexander Woodward (scenic), Fabian Aguilar (costumes), M.L. Geiger (lighting), Daniel Baker (sound), Chris Fields (props), Amy Stoller (dialects and dramaturgy), and Stephanie Klapper, CSA (casting), who was nominated for an Artios Award by the Casting Society of America for Mint Theater’s The Daughter-in-Law.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy  

Partnership
Gene Gillette

Partnership
Gene Gillette

Partnership
Olivia Gilliatt

Partnership
Olivia Gilliatt

Partnership
Gina Daniels

Partnership
Gina Daniels

Partnership
Christiane Noll

Partnership
Christiane Noll

Partnership
Tom Patterson

Partnership
Tom Patterson

Partnership
Madeline Seidman

Partnership
Madeline Seidman

Partnership
Sara Haider

Partnership
Sara Haider

Partnership
Joshua Echebiri

Partnership
Joshua Echebiri

Partnership
The Cast-Madeline Seidman, Christiane Noll, Tom Patterson, Olivia Gilliatt, Sara Haider, Gina Daniels, Joshua Echebiri and Gene Gillette

Partnership
Madeline Seidman, Christiane Noll, Tom Patterson, Olivia Gilliatt, Sara Haider, Gina Daniels, Joshua Echebiri and Gene Gillette are joined by Jackson Gay (Director) and Jonathan Bank (Artistic Director)

Partnership
Jackson Gay (Director)

Partnership
Kindall Almond (Costumes)

Partnership
The Sound Design Team-Eden Segbefia, Daniel Baker and Maisa Conroy

Partnership
Jonathan Bank (Artistic Director)

Partnership
Chris Fields (Props)


 

Partnership
Tom Patterson

Partnership
Madeline Seidman

Partnership
Jonathan Bank and Jeff Meyers

Partnership
Jonathan Bank and Jackson Gay

Partnership
Jeff Meyers (Production Stage Manager) and Miriam Hyfler (Assistant Stage Manager)

Partnership
Jackson Gay

Partnership
Jeff Meyers

Partnership
Matthew McVey-Lee (Associate Producer) and Arthur Atkinson (Assistant Stage Manager)




