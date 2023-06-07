Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Meets the Press!

Previews begin June 14 at Theater 555. Opening Night is June 22.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER team invited members of the press to Ripley-Grier studios for a “sneak peek” at the show, before they move into the theater tomorrow to begin tech. They performed three numbers before speaking with the press. Previews begin June 14 at Theater 555. Opening Night is June 22.

Check out photos from the press event below!

In The Gospel According To Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend.  But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah?  A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical. 

The cast features Carlos Alcala (Off B’way debut), Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Katey Sagal (“The Conners,” “Married…With Children,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Carson Stewart, Zach Rand, Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom), and Wayne Wilson. Understudies are Armando Gutierrez, Georgia Kate Haege and Sarita Amani Nash.

The creative team is:  Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader  (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Saawan Tiwari (costume design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), and Brendan McCann (props design) and Timothy Ellis Riley (fight direction). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager.  The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.  

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

The Gospel According To Heather
The Gospel According to Heather Buttons

The Gospel According To Heather
Jim Kierstead and Donna Trinkoff

The Gospel According To Heather
Rachel Klein

The Gospel According To Heather
Wayne Wilson, Brittany Nicole Williams, Zach Rand

The Gospel According To Heather
Carson Stewart, Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier, Lauren Elder, Zach Rand

The Gospel According To Heather
Maria Habeeb and Lauren Elder

The Gospel According To Heather
Brittany Nicole Williams and Maya Lagerstam

The Gospel According To Heather
Zach Rand, Brittany Nicole Williams, and Cast

The Gospel According To Heather
Maya Lagerstam and Brittany Nicole Williams

The Gospel According To Heather
Carlos Alcala, Maria Habeeb, Wayne Wilson, Zach Rand

The Gospel According To Heather
Zach Rand, Brittany Nicole Williams, Maria Habeeb

The Gospel According To Heather
Brittany Nicole Williams and Cast

The Gospel According To Heather
Maya Lagerstam, Lauren Elder, Zach Rand, Brittany Nicole Williams, Wayne Wilson, Carlos Alcala

The Gospel According To Heather
Wayne Wilson, Zach Rand, Brittany Nicole Williams, Maria Habeeb, Maya Lagerstam

The Gospel According To Heather
Brittany Nicole Williams

The Gospel According To Heather
Zach Rand, Maria Habeeb, Wayne Wilson

The Gospel According To Heather
Katey Sagal and Paul Gordon

The Gospel According To Heather
Jim Kierstead

The Gospel According To Heather
Badia Farah

The Gospel According To Heather
Lauren Elder and Carson Stewart

The Gospel According To Heather
Jonathan Bauerfeld

The Gospel According To Heather
Jim Kierstead

The Gospel According To Heather
Katey Sagal

The Gospel According To Heather
Rachel Klein

The Gospel According To Heather
Full Cast

The Gospel According To Heather
Full Company




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On the World Premiere Of John J. Caswell, Jr.s WET BRAIN Photo
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On the World Premiere Of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s WET BRAIN

Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater present the world premiere of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s Wet Brain, directed by Dustin Wills. A terrifyingly inventive look at addiction's ability to transform one's existence and relationships, Wet Brain offers an American family drama that is not only freed from realism, but also, perhaps unmoored from Earth itself. Read the reviews!

2
Alexandra Silber, Jason Bowen & More to Star in THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL at New York T Photo
Alexandra Silber, Jason Bowen & More to Star in THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop has announced the full cast and creative team for The Half-God of Rainfall. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Michelle Ebanks Named Next President and CEO of The Apollo Photo
Michelle Ebanks Named Next President and CEO of The Apollo

The Apollo has appointed Michelle Ebanks as the next President and CEO of the nation’s foremost African American performing arts center dedicated to Black arts and culture.

4
TEENAGERS IN LOVE to Open This Week At The Chain Theater Photo
TEENAGERS IN LOVE to Open This Week At The Chain Theater

Boardwalk Productions is presenting the World Premiere of TEENAGERS IN LOVE by Sean O'Connor. Directed by Debra Whitfield, the production opens on June 8 at The Chain Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You