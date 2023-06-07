Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Meets the Press!

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER team invited members of the press to Ripley-Grier studios for a “sneak peek” at the show, before they move into the theater tomorrow to begin tech. They performed three numbers before speaking with the press. Previews begin June 14 at Theater 555. Opening Night is June 22.

Check out photos from the press event below!

In The Gospel According To Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

The cast features Carlos Alcala (Off B’way debut), Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Katey Sagal (“The Conners,” “Married…With Children,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Carson Stewart, Zach Rand, Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom), and Wayne Wilson. Understudies are Armando Gutierrez, Georgia Kate Haege and Sarita Amani Nash.

The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Saawan Tiwari (costume design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), and Brendan McCann (props design) and Timothy Ellis Riley (fight direction). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.