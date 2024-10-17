Photos: THE WAR OF THE WORLDS At Wilton's Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New production images have been released of The War of the Worlds, a National Youth Theatre production performed by the NYT REP company. The production is playing at Wilton’s Music Hall until 26 October.

Inspired by H.G. Wells’ sci-fi novel and Orson Welles’ classic radio play, this legendary science fiction thriller is playfully reimagined for our era of Fake News and ‘alternative facts’. The internet has replaced the radio as the medium through which we make sense of the world.

Award-winning theatre company Rhum and Clay devised the Offie-nominated and critically acclaimed The War of The Worlds in 2019 with Olivier Award-nominated Isley Lynn. After selling out a five-week run in London and a four-week run in Edinburgh the show toured the UK and internationally to critical acclaim.

As we approach the 2024 US election and fake news continues to dominate the headlines The War of the Worlds is back in a new production in partnership with the NYT REP Company, featuring 18 of Britain’s most exciting young performers from around the UK. The National Youth Theatre returns to Wilton’s Music Hall following previous successful collaborations on Zigger Zagger and Silence.

The NYT 2024 REP company consists of Selorm Adonu, Stella Blakeley, Emily Casey, Talitha Christina, Luc de Freitas, Megan Keaveny, Tyler Kinghorn, Holly Masters, Laura Masters, David Olaniregun, Edward Oulton, Freya Catherine Purdie, Daniel Regan, Dominic Semwanga, Cathy Sole, Ruari Spooner, Ruby Ward and Alfie Wickham.

Graduates from the NYT REP company include Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who appeared this year as Juliet in the West End, double Scottish BAFTA winner Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie) and BAFTA nominated Slow Horses star Sope Dirisu.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

