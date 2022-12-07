Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch

The event took place on December 6.

Dec. 07, 2022  

On December 6, there was a celebration of The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld, the title of both the new book and the inaugural exhibition at The Museum of Broadway. The Al Hirschfeld foundation hosted a cocktail reception celebrating the new book at The Algonquin before offering a private tour of the new exhibition at the museum.

Check out photos from the event below!

The event included Al Hirschfeld Foundation Creative Director David Leopold, editor of the new book and curator of the new exhibition at The Museum of Broadway, The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld. Plus, widow of the late artist and President Emeritus of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation Louise Kerz Hirschfeld as well as President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation Lynn Surry.

The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld 1962-2002 showcases Hirschfeld's greatest theater work from five decades, including some of the most important productions from the last sixty years such as Hello Dolly!, Fiddler on the Roof, Funny Girl, Cabaret, Annie, Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Fences, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Rent, Angels in America, and Hairspray. This collection takes you backstage with portraits including Stephen Sondheim, Neil Simon, Edward Albee, Wendy Wasserstein, Tom Stoppard, and Hal Prince. With something for every type of theatergoer, this is the book theater lovers have been waiting for. Now for the first time, nearly 300 Hirschfeld drawings are collected in one volume that both shows and tells the story of nearly a half century of the American Theatre, most of which have never been collected in a book before.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld Book Release and the Inaugural exhibition of his work at The Museum of Broadway

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Kevin Fitzpatrick, David Leopold (Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation) and John Batteiger

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Doug Koons and Katherine Eastman

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Stanley Steinberg, Jenny Sherman and Ken Fallin

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Jim Erlick and David Leopold

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Sandra Luckow and Kevin Fitzpatrick

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
KT Sullivan

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
KT Sullivan

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Lynn Surrey (President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation) and Jim Erlick

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
David Leopold

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
David Leopold

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Lynn Surry

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Louise Kerz Hirschfeld (President Emeritus of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation) and KT Sullivan

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Louise Kerz Hirschfeld and Ken Fallin

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Richard Winkler, Jamie deRoy, Steve Rose, Louise Kerz Hirschfeld and Ken Fallin

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Sandra Luckow and KT Sullivan

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Louise Kerz Hirschfeld

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Ken Fallin and Justin Squigs Robertson

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
David Leopold and Justin Squigs Robertson

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
David Leopold

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
From The Museum of Broadway Diane Nicoletti and Julie Boardman with Jamie deRoy and Louise Kerz Hirschfeld

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Joseph Cipri, David Leopold and Valerie Smaldone

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Sandra Luckow, Debby Applegate and Kevin Fitzpatrick

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman Phantom of the Opera by Al Hirschfeld

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Al Hirschfeld Exhibit at The Museum of Broadway

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Julie Boardman, Ken Fallin and Stanley Steinberg

Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
Louise Kerz Hirschfeld and Julie Boardman


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Off-Broadway Co-Production And HOLA Award For Excellen Photo
Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Off-Broadway Co-Production And HOLA Award For Excellence In Theater
The Latinx Playwrights Circle has announced the Off-Broadway Premiere of Christin Eve Cato's Sancocho directed by Rebecca Martinez, in partnership with WP Theater and The Sol Project.
Video: Get a First Look at YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 Photo
Video: Get a First Look at YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
Get a first look at footage from The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS, currently playing at the Claire Tow Theater.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LC Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
See photos from opening night of The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS, now playing at the Claire Tow Theater.
Adriana Gaviria Appointed Co-Artistic Director of The Sol Project Photo
Adriana Gaviria Appointed Co-Artistic Director of The Sol Project
Adriana Gaviria will join Jacob G. Padrón as co-Artistic Director of The Sol Project. Gaviria will assume the new role beginning December 12, 2022. 

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Photos: Drama League President Bonnie Comley Hosts Holiday Mixer With Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin RossPhotos: Drama League President Bonnie Comley Hosts Holiday Mixer With Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin Ross
December 6, 2022

Bonnie Comley, who is starting her second of a four-year term as President of the Board of Directors, hosted a Holiday Mixer with Executive Director Bevin Ross, Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, board members, Directors Project alumni, and invited guests.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of HOAGY CARMICHAEL'S STARDUST ROADPhotos: Inside Opening Night of HOAGY CARMICHAEL'S STARDUST ROAD
December 2, 2022

The York Theatre Company presents New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: TRU Returns To In-Person Gatherings With A Town Hall ForumPhotos: TRU Returns To In-Person Gatherings With A Town Hall Forum
November 30, 2022

On November 29th, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), the leading network for developing theater professionals, returned to in-person gatherings with an opening networking opportunity, roundtable forum, and book signing with Stewart F. Lane. Check out photos from the event here!
Photos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadePhotos: Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 23, 2022

Rehearsals are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place this Thursday morning on the streets of New York City. Check out photos from day two of rehearsals, featuring Gloria Estefan, The Radio City Rockettes, Jordin Sparks, and more!
Photos: FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadePhotos: FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 22, 2022

Rehearsals are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place this Thursday morning on the streets of New York City. The 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King. Check out photos from day one of rehearsal, featuring Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, and more.
share