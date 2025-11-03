Photos: Stephen Kunken, Jorge Bosch and More in KYOTO at Lincoln Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of its opening night tonight, Monday, November 3, Lincoln Center Theater has released production photos of the American premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance production of the 2025 Olivier Award-nominated play KYOTO. See photos here!

KYOTO stars Stephen Kunken, reprising his role as American lawyer and ex-government strategist ‘Don Pearlman,’ Jorge Bosch, reprising his Olivier Award-nominated role as Argentinian lawyer and conference leader ‘Raul Estrada-Oyuela,’ Peter Bradbury as climate change skeptic ‘Fred Singer,’ Kate Burton as ‘USA,’ Feodor Chin as ‘China,’ Erin Darke as ‘Germany,’ Natalie Gold as ‘Shirley,’ Daniel Jenkins as ‘Gore/Bolin/Santer/Observer,’ Dariush Kashani as ‘Saudi Arabia,’ Rob Narita as ‘Japan,’ Imani Jade Powers as ‘Secretariat,’ Ferdy Roberts reprising his role as ‘U.K./Prescott/Houghton,’ Roslyn Ruff as ‘Tanzania,’ and Taiana Tully as ‘Kiribati.’ Offstage understudies include Odera Adimorah, Clark Carmichael, Luis Carlos de La Lombana, Paul Juhn, Amelia McClain, and Lianah Sta. Ana.

Direct from critically acclaimed, sold-out productions in Stratford-upon-Avon and London’s West End, written by Good Chance Theatre Artistic Directors and playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, KYOTO is a sharp, searing political thriller dramatizing the moment all nations tried to set aside their differences for the sake of the earth.

Saving the Earth is a filthy business. Welcome to the Kyoto Conference Centre, December 11, 1997. The nations of the world are in deadlock. Time is running out and a climate change agreement feels a world away. The greatest obstacle: American oil lobbyist and master strategist, Don Pearlman… Declared “gripping” (The Times), “extraordinarily funny” (Variety), and a “genuinely daring” (Evening Standard) “triumph” (Telegraph), KYOTO asks who gets to decide what’s worth saving when the entire planet is at risk—and what we’re willing to give up so we can move forward, together.

The creative team for KYOTO includes Miriam Buether (set design), Natalie Pryce (costume design), Aideen Malone (lighting design), Christopher Reid (sound design), Akhila Krishnan (video design), Paul Englishby (original music), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting), Diana DiVita (stage manager), Ed Burnside (associate director), Julia Horan (original UK casting director) and Gemma Stockwood (Dramaturg).

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid



The cast of Kyoto

