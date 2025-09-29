Photos: Kate Burton and More in Rehearsals for KYOTO at Lincoln Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Lincoln Center Theater's production of KYOTO! The production marks the US premiere of the Olivier Award nominated play, fresh off two sold out runs in London.

Lincoln Center Theater's KYOTO will begin performances on October 8 at The Mitzi Newhouse Theater.

Written by Joe Robertson and Joe Murphy and directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, KYOTO officially opens on November 3rd starring Stephen Kunken, Kate Burton, Jorge Bosch, and more.