Photos: See Max von Essen, Jessica Vosk & More in IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST

Abingdon Theatre Company has released photos from their Broadway on the Bowery event, the music of It Happened In Key West on March 7th. Artistic Director, Chad Austin directed the evening at Duane Park, with music direction by Nick Wilders.

Check out photos below!

It was a sensational evening of performances from Tony Award nominees Bryce Pinkham and Max Von Essen alongside Mikaela Bennett, Jonathan Hoover, Pierre Marais, Wade McCollum, Shereen Pimentel and Jessica Vosk who sang a selection of songs from this new romantic musical comedy by Jill Santoriello, Jason Huza and Jeremiah James. There were also special performances from aerialist Sylvana Tapia and fire artist Evgeniya Radilova.

Abingdon Theatre Company was formed in 1993 by a group of theatre artists, eager for ongoing collaboration and greater control over their creative lives. Now, over 25 years later Abingdon has collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominque Fishback, Charles Mee and many more. In recent years their annual galas have honored artists such as Bebe Neuwirth, Donna Murphy and Andrew Lippa. Recent productions include the New York Premieres of both Fruit Trilogy and The Gentleman Caller and the critically acclaimed Drama Desk Nominee, Get On Your Knees. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. They search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. They are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests and strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

www.abingdontheatre.org