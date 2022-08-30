Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel in Rehearsals for the World Premiere of JASPER

Facing the reality of their son's illness, a couple manages to keep both their child and marriage alive. But when an encounter gives birth to a lie, it could all unravel.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Yonder Window Theatre Company will present the World premiere of Grant MacDermott's play Jasper off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances will begin on September 8 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St). Tickets are $25- $75 and can be purchased by visiting YonderWindow.co.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Facing the reality of their son's illness, a couple manages to keep both their child and marriage alive. But when a chance encounter gives birth to an innocent lie it could unravel everything.

The cast includes Dominic Fumusa (Showtime's "Nurse Jackie"; Film: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. Broadway: Wait Until Dark), Abigail Hawk (TV's "Blue Bloods"), and Jessica Pimentel (Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black"), the understudies are Justin Adams (TV: "The Affair") is Jessica DiGiovanni (MCC's Seared, MTC's Close Up Space).

The creative team includes set and costume design by Michael Gianfrancesco; lighting design by Robin A. Paterson; sound design by John Gromada, the intimacy director is Judi Lewis-Ockler and casting is by JZ Casting. The production stage manager is Merrick Williams, production management is FIVE OHM, and LDK Productions is the general manager.

JASPER won the TRU New Voices Award in 2018. In the summer of 2019, Yonder Window Theatre Company produced an AEA industry staged reading in collaboration with Adelaide Raleigh Productions and Boz and the Bard Productions.

Jasper
Abigail Hawk and Dominic Fumusa

Jasper
Assistant Director Jane Skapek, Director Katie McHugh, Stage Management team Merrick Williams and Emma Sonricker

Jasper
Dominic Fumusa and Jessica Pimentel

Jasper
Dominic Fumusa

Jasper
Jessica Pimentel, Dominic Fumusa, and Abigail Hawk

Jasper
Jasper Stage Manager Merrick Williams

JasperJessica Pimentel, Director Katie McHugh, and Dominic Fumusa





