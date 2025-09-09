Photos: STROKE OF GENIUS: HIRSCHFELD AT THE ALGONQUIN Opens in the Oak Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Al Hirschfeld Foundation has launched a new book, and a new exhibition of Al Hirschfeld artwork; Hirschfeld’s Sondheim, a beautifully curated new poster book celebrating one of the American Theater’s most prolific and celebrated composer/lyricists is available at bookstores everywhere on September 9, 2025.

“Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” will be on exhibition in the hotel’s legendary Oak Room, September 9 – 20, daily from noon – 7PM. BroadwayWorld got a preview of the exhibit and you can check out photos below!

The Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection (59 W. 44th St, NYC) for a new exhibition of artwork by the legendary artist Al Hirschfeld. “Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” will be on exhibition in the hotel’s legendary Oak Room, September 9 – 20, daily from noon – 7PM, featuring original drawings and hand signed limited edition prints from the worlds of the stage, screen, and concert hall. All artwork is available for purchase. The exhibition at The Algonquin marks the first New York City gallery exhibition of Al Hirschfeld’s work in over ten years.

“Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” features over two dozen works by the legendary artist including Judy Garland at The Palace; Yul Brynner and Gertrude Lawrence in The King and I; Gwen Verdon in Redhead; Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier in The Defiant Ones; Ethel Waters, Howard Deitz, Bea Lillie and more backstage At Home Abroad; Carol Burnett, Gershwin and more. In celebration of the release of the new book, Hirschfeld’s Sondheim, the exhibition will include a special display of Sondheim-related pieces including original drawings of Do I Hear a Waltz? and Robert Westenberg in Sunday in the Park with George; lithographs of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with Nathan Lane, Passion, Putting It Together, and a Sondheim 1977 portrait signed by Hirschfeld; an etching of Gypsy with Ethel Merman; and giclées of Julie Andrews in Putting it Together signed by Julie Andrews (edition of 15), and a Sondheim 1999 portrait signed by Sondheim (one of only four in existence).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy