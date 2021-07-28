Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SEVEN DEADLY SINS Hosts Closing Picnic

The cast of Seven Deadly Sins featured a diverse troupe of leading New York theater actors and exciting new comers.

Jul. 28, 2021  

Seven Deadly Sins, under the direction of Moisés Kaufman, featured a titillating collection of keenly observed works from the country's most provocative playwrights. These writers have each selected one of the Deadly Sins as the inspiration for their short play: Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony), Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth), MJ Kaufman (Pride), Moisés Kaufman (Greed), Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy), Ming Peiffer (Wrath), and Bess Wohl (Lust). The show closed July 25th.

Check out photos from the closing celebratory "Picnic" for SEVEN DEADLY SINS below!

The cast of Seven Deadly Sins featured a diverse troupe of leading New York theater actors and exciting new comers including Tricia Alexandro (Perp at the Barrow Group), Shuga Cain (S11 of "Ru Paul's Drag Race"), Shavanna Calder (HBO's "Los Espookys"), nationally ranked pole dancer and movement artist Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton (HBO's "The Wire"), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), Brad Fleischer (LCT's Golden Boy), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Kahyun Kim (STARZ's "American Gods"), Morgan McGhee (Ain't Too Proud), Bianca Norwood (New York stage debut), Caitlin O'Connell (The Crucible), Cody Sloan (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet).

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Shuga Cain, Jamie Forshaw, Evan Mayer, Eric Ulloa

Cody Sloan, Morgan McGhee, Shamika Cotton, Shavanna Calder

Cody Sloan, Morgan McGhee

Matt Joslyn, Moiseės Kaufman, Jamie Forsahw, Evan Mayer, Evan Bernardin

Moiseės Kaufman, Donna Carnow, Matt Joslyn

Moiseės Kaufman, Jeffrey LaHoste

Morgan McGhee, Moiseìs Kaufman


