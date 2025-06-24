Photos: PROJECT SHAW Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Directed by Tony Award-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, the cast featured Daniel Marcus, Reynaldo Piniella, Rodd Cyrus, and more.
Gingold Theatrical Group presented The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, the fourth presentation in the 20th Anniversary Season of Project Shaw. See photos here!
A unique Script-In-Hand performance followed by a post-show discussion took on Monday June 23rd at 7PM at The Players, the historic venue where Project Shaw began.
Often considered Wilde’s greatest and most beloved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People is a biting satire of Victorian society. The play follows two young men who assume the alias “Ernest” to avoid social obligations—only to find themselves entangled in a web of mistaken identities, romantic entrapments, and explosive revelations. Full of dazzling wit, social critique, and iconic characters like the imperious Lady Bracknell, Wilde’s masterwork remains as uproarious and relevant as ever.
Directed by Tony Award-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, the cast featured Daniel Marcus, Reynaldo Piniella, Rodd Cyrus, Veanne Cox, Delphi Borich, Kimberly Immanuel, Dana Scurlock, and David Shih.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
The Importance of Being Earnest
Tonight's Cast and Director-Veanne Cox, Rodd Cyrus, David Shih, Daniel Marcus, Reynaldo Piniella, Delphi Borich, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Kimberly Immanuel and Dana Scurlock
