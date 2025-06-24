Photos: PROJECT SHAW Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

 tracking pixel
By: Jun. 24, 2025
Gingold Theatrical Group presented The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, the fourth presentation in the 20th Anniversary Season of Project Shaw. See photos here!

A unique Script-In-Hand performance followed by a post-show discussion took on Monday June 23rd at 7PM at The Players, the historic venue where Project Shaw began.
 
Often considered Wilde’s greatest and most beloved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People is a biting satire of Victorian society. The play follows two young men who assume the alias “Ernest” to avoid social obligations—only to find themselves entangled in a web of mistaken identities, romantic entrapments, and explosive revelations. Full of dazzling wit, social critique, and iconic characters like the imperious Lady Bracknell, Wilde’s masterwork remains as uproarious and relevant as ever.

Directed by Tony Award-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, the cast featured Daniel Marcus, Reynaldo Piniella, Rodd Cyrus, Veanne Cox, Delphi Borich, Kimberly Immanuel, Dana Scurlock, and David Shih.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

The Importance of Being Earnest

Dana Scurlock

David Shih

Reynaldo Piniella

Tonight's Cast and Director-Veanne Cox, Rodd Cyrus, David Shih, Daniel Marcus, Reynaldo Piniella, Delphi Borich, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Kimberly Immanuel and Dana Scurlock

David Staller joins with Tonight's Cast and Director-Veanne Cox, Rodd Cyrus, David Shih, Daniel Marcus, Reynaldo Piniella, Delphi Borich, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Kimberly Immanuel and Dana Scurlock

Veanne Cox, Dana Scurlock, Delphi Borich and Kimberly Immanuel

Veanne Cox, Dana Scurlock, Delphi Borich and Kimberly Immanuel

Daniel Marcus, David Shih, Reynaldo Piniella and Rodd Cyrus

Daniel Marcus, David Shih Reynaldo Piniella and Rodd Cyrus

Dana Scurlock and David Shih

Kimberly Immanuel

Delphi Borich

Rodd Cyrus

Kimberly Immanuel, Rodd Cyrus and Delphi Borich

Nathan Johnson, Isaiah Josiah and Maya Barbon

Stephen Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick

Daniel Marcus

Stephen Brown-Fried

Sandra Mayerson and Roberta Ashcan

Dr. Brian R. Saltzman

Mary Henninger, Pamela Singleton and Stephen Brown-Fried

Christina Radziwill and William Ivey Long

Remy Kirsch and Charles Kirsch

Charles Kirsch, Remy Kirsch and David Staller

Marcia Milgrom Dodge and Isaiah Josiah

David Staller, Marcia Milgrom Dodge and Isaiah Josiah

David Staller

David Staller

Rodd Cyrus and Daniel Marcus

Rodd Cyrus and Reynaldo Piniella

Veanne Cox

Veanne Cox and Rodd Cyrus

Delphi Borich

Delphi Borich and Reynaldo Piniella

Delphi Borich and Reynaldo Piniella

Veanne Cox

Veanne Cox and Reynaldo Piniella

Dana Scurlock and Kimberly Immanuel

Kimberly Immanuel

Kimberly Immanuel

Rodd Cyrus and Kimberly Immanuel

David Shih

Reynaldo Piniella

Kimberly Immanuel and Delphi Borich

Delphi Borich

Kimberly Immanuel and Rodd Cyrus

Rodd Cyrus and Reynaldo Piniella

Delphi Borich and Kimberly Immanuel

Veanne Cox

 Dana Scurlock

