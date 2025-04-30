Photos: New Victory Family Benefit: CIRCUS IN THE CITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, April 27, New 42 and New Victory Theater celebrated their Family Benefit. This annual event, titled “Circus in the City,” featured a spectacular performance of MOYA, a uniquely South African circus, followed by a circus procession led by stilt walkers from Omnium Circus across 42nd St. to Dave & Buster’s, where families in attendance continued the celebration with a private afterparty filled with festivities, gaming and creative activities. See photos here!



New 42 President & CEO Russell Granet, Artist Council member (and recent 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient) Celia Keenan-Bolger, and New 42 Board Member and Family Benefit Ringleader, Christina Zagarino were on hand to deliver the opening remarks for the celebration, which was also attended by Lilli Cooper, Alex Moffat, Manu Narayan, Betsy Wolfe, and their families.



New Victory Family Benefit: Circus in The City supports the innovative artistic, arts education and engagement programs of New 42 and New Victory that aim to make extraordinary performing arts a part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward.



New Victory Family Benefit: Circus in the City event leadership - the Ringleaders - included Chairs Ji Park Kwak and Dr. Edward Kwak, and Christina Zagarino and Tyler Horan; Vice Chairs Vinnie and Rohit Kumar, Liliahn Majeed, Krista and Mike Nickols; Hosts Vivek and Sarika Bantwal, Aman and Sonali Malik, and David and Caitlin Pearson; and Committee Members Inez Aznar, Olivia Tong Cheang and Christopher Cheang, Amanda Lipitz and Gregory Smith, Tai and Tom Mendoza, Whitney Rouse and Jeff Teach, Yemi Benedict-Vatel and Patrick Vatel, Michael Sancilio and Nico Victorino, and Ariel and Adam Zurofsky.



New Victory Family Benefit also featured an Honorary Artist Committee including Laura Benanti and Patrick Brown, Laura Kai Chen and Manu Narayan, Lilli Cooper and Paul McLoughlin, Claybourne Elder and Eric Rosen, Santino and Jessica Fontana, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Alexis Johnson, Nikki M. James and Derek Oosterman, Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee, Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy, and Betsy Wolfe.



Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby