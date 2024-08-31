Photos: NOW HERE COMES THE FUN PART Opening Night at York Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



York Theatre Company's Fall 2024 New2NY Series opened this week with Now Comes the Fun Part (The How-the-f*#k- did-I-get-this-old Musical), with book by James Hindman and Lynne Halliday, lyrics by Mark Waldrop, and music by Jeffrey Lodin. Performances run through through September 1.

Check out opening night photos below!

Now Comes the Fun Part is a hilarious look at the appalling indignities and rude awakenings that await anyone lucky enough to make it past that dreaded AARP birthday. From the first colonoscopy to early retirement (the pros and the cons!), from empty nesting to wading back into the dating scene, it’s a musical celebration of life’s third trimester. You’ll laugh…You’ll cry…You’ll throw out your back laughing and crying! And rest assured: if you can’t relate to any of this now, you will soon!

Now Comes the Fun Part will be directed by Mark Waldrop with music direction by Jeffrey Lodin. The cast includes Aisha de Haas, George Dvorsky, Rebecca Eichenberger, and Eddie Korbich.

For tickets, visit: www.yorktheatre.org

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

