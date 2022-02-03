Photos: Meet the Cast of Keen Company's World Premiere of THIS SPACE BETWEEN US

Today Keen Company began rehearsals for the World Premiere of the new comedy This Space Between Us by Peter Gil-Sheridan (The Rafa Play), directed by Keen Artistic Director Silverstein.

Check out photos below!

Featured in the cast are Glynis Bell (Broadway: The Ferryman; Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Perestroika; A Doll's House, Part 2; Thérèse Raquin, The Winslow Boy, Harvey - Roundabout; Amadeus; My Fair Lady); Alex Chester (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Madison Square Garden, Pantages Theatre, Wang Theatre); Joyce Cohen (Women Without Men, John Ferguson - Mint Theater); Ryan Garbayo (The Government Inspector, The School for Scandal, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, Loot - Red Bull Theater); Tommy Heleringer (Minor Character: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time - Invisible Dog, O, Earth - The Foundry Theatre); and Anthony Ruiz (Implications of Cohabitation at Theatre Row).

Performances will begin Tuesday February 22nd and continue through April 2nd, with Opening Night set for Wednesday March 9th at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues. Tickets are $60 with Premium Seats available for $85. To celebrate the return to live performance, Special First Preview Tickets will be only $22 for 2-22-22! Tickets are available at the Theatre Row box office.

This Space Between Us is a new comedy about trying to change the world while admitting home could use a little change too. Nobody understands why Jamie wants to leave his cushy law office to work for a non-profit. His boyfriend is concerned, his best friend is confused,and his conservative Cuban-American family are sure they know what's best. As Jamie announces his plans to serve those less fortunate, one shocking afternoon at the racetrack sparks unexpected and irreversible consequences for them all. This intergenerational comedy follows a raucous attempt to reach for something more without leaving the people you love behind.

Tickets, from $60, are now on sale online at Theatre Row Box Office. Premium seats are also available at $85.

Performances will be Tuesdays through Saturday evenings at 7pm, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 212/714-2442, ext. 45 (Monday - Friday 12pm - 5pm), or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office Box Office two hours prior to curtain. Additional service fees will apply for online or phone orders. Note: No advance sales beginning 1 hour before the first curtain of the night.

Talkbacks with the cast, creators and special guests (to be announced) will take place following the performances on Thursday evenings March 17th, 24th and 31st.

Special Accessible Performances will take place Sunday March 13th at 2pm (Audio Described Performance) and Saturday March 19th at 2pm (ASL Interpreted Performance). ASL interpretation performed by Inclusive Communication Services. A Hearing Loop (Audio Induction Loop) system is present in all Theatre Row venues. The system transmits directly to most hearing aids which are equipped with a 'T' (Telecoil) setting. Patrons can also pick-up a headset and receiver from house management in the main lobby of the building. (Patrons will need to present a valid photo ID to receive a device.) (Please note: Touch tours have been suspended temporarily to accommodate COVID safety protocols).

For more information about This Space Between Us and all of Keen's programs visit KeenCompany.org.