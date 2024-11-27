Photos: MĀYĀ: THE MUSICAL Gets One Night Only Presentation At Symphony Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out photos from inside Prospect Musicals and National Asian Artists Project's one night only concert presentation of Māyā: The Musical, presented at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

Leading the cast as Maya was Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), joined by principal performers Meetu Chilana (Monsoon Wedding), Ruchir Khazanchi (Once, Syracuse Stage), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Yamuna Meleth (The Secret Garden, Center Theatre Group), and Sorab Wadia (Life of Pi, National Tour), and featured ensemble members Deven Kolluri (Monsoon Wedding), Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit), Sushma Saha (1776), and Jasmine Sharma (The Wolves, McCarter Theatre).

They were joined by a chorus comprised of Emily Ballou, Martin Richard Borromeo, Kimberly Chatterjee, Andrew Cheng, Sarah Chiu, Andrew Cristi, Andy Danh, Arjun Dhawan, Patricia Jane, Brian Jose, Mel S. Maghuyop, Cameron Miya, Vaibu Mohan, Rishi Mutalik, Anu Mysore, Mio Nakanishi, Maile Oravitz, Yuki Ozeki, Nasir Ali Panjwani, Mukta Phatak, Jazz Sunpanich, Vikas Venuthurupalli, and Viet Vo.

The music team consisted of Alexander Tom (Music Supervisor), Anthony Lucca (Orchestrator) and Greg Paladino (Music Director). Sierra Lancaster is the Associate Producer, and Devi Peot provided additional casting support.

In the twilight of the British Empire, an aspiring poet named Maya Mehta sets out to make her mark on the world. When Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Salt March passes through her hometown, Maya is torn between duty to her family and the passionate ideals of her freedom-fighting friends in the Indian Independence Movement. Ultimately, through the power of words and actions, she defies the Empire and joins the legacy of India’s quest for sovereignty. Told through a contemporary score that fuses Indian classical music with Western pop, Māyā is the story of how one poet, one dreamer, one person can make a lasting mark on a movement.

