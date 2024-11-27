Photos: MĀYĀ: THE MUSICAL Gets One Night Only Presentation At Symphony Space

The show was presented by Prospect Musicals and National Asian Artists Project.
Check out photos from inside Prospect Musicals and National Asian Artists Project's one night only concert presentation of Māyā: The Musical, presented at Peter Norton Symphony Space.
Leading the cast as Maya was Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), joined by principal performers Meetu Chilana (Monsoon Wedding), Ruchir Khazanchi (Once, Syracuse Stage), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Yamuna Meleth (The Secret Garden, Center Theatre Group), and Sorab Wadia (Life of Pi, National Tour), and featured ensemble members Deven Kolluri (Monsoon Wedding), Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit), Sushma Saha (1776), and Jasmine Sharma (The Wolves, McCarter Theatre).
They were joined by a chorus comprised of Emily Ballou, Martin Richard Borromeo, Kimberly Chatterjee, Andrew Cheng, Sarah Chiu, Andrew Cristi, Andy Danh, Arjun Dhawan, Patricia Jane, Brian Jose, Mel S. Maghuyop, Cameron Miya, Vaibu Mohan, Rishi Mutalik, Anu Mysore, Mio Nakanishi, Maile Oravitz, Yuki Ozeki, Nasir Ali Panjwani, Mukta Phatak, Jazz Sunpanich, Vikas Venuthurupalli, and Viet Vo.
The music team consisted of Alexander Tom (Music Supervisor), Anthony Lucca (Orchestrator) and Greg Paladino (Music Director). Sierra Lancaster is the Associate Producer, and Devi Peot provided additional casting support.
In the twilight of the British Empire, an aspiring poet named Maya Mehta sets out to make her mark on the world. When Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Salt March passes through her hometown, Maya is torn between duty to her family and the passionate ideals of her freedom-fighting friends in the Indian Independence Movement. Ultimately, through the power of words and actions, she defies the Empire and joins the legacy of India’s quest for sovereignty. Told through a contemporary score that fuses Indian classical music with Western pop, Māyā is the story of how one poet, one dreamer, one person can make a lasting mark on a movement.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron/Lia Chang
Yamuna Meleth and Sabrina Shah
Steven Eng, Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee and Cara Reichel
Sabrina Shah and Yamuna Meleth
Sabrina Shah and Michael Maliakel
Sabrina Shah and Meetu Chilana
Michael Maliakel, Sabrina Shah and Yamuna Meleth
Meetu Chilana, Deven Kolluri, Sorab Wadia, Michael Maliakel, Sabrina Shah, Yamuna Meleth
Sabrina Shah, Meetu Chilana, Sorab Wadia
Sushma Saha, Sabrina Shah, Ruchir Khazanchi, Michael Maliakel, Jasmine Sharma and Deven Kolluri
Ruchir Khazanchi
Sabrina Shah
Sabrina Shah
Sabrina Shah
Sabrina Shah and Michael Maliakel
Ruchir Khazanchi, Jasmine Sharma, Devi Peot and Mackenna Goodrich
Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee and Steven Eng
Mukta Phatak, Kimberly Chatterjee, Anu Mysore
Mukta Phatak and J. Mehr Kaur
Mel S. Maghuyop, Yuki Ozeki, Kevin Shiu, Sierra Lancaster, Ali Ewoldt and Brian Jose
Mel S. Maghuyop, Yuki Ozeki, Brian Jose, Martin Richard Borromeo, Mio Nakanishi ]
Karin Kawamoto, Cara Reichel, Jason Ma
Sorab Wadia, Meetu Chilana and Michael Maliakel
Sabrina Shah, Michael Maliakel and Cheeyang Ng
Jasmine Sharma, Sierra Lancaster, Ruchir Khazanchi
J. Mehr Kaur
Cheeyang Ng, Steven Eng, Baayork Lee, Eric Sorrels and Nina Zoie Lam
Cheeyang Ng, J. Mehr Kaur and Eric Sorrels
Cheeyang Ng, Eric Sorrels
Baayork Lee, J. Mehr Kaur
Ali Ewoldt and Michael Maliakel
