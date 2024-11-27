News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MĀYĀ: THE MUSICAL Gets One Night Only Presentation At Symphony Space

The show was presented by Prospect Musicals and National Asian Artists Project.

By: Nov. 27, 2024
Check out photos from inside Prospect Musicals and National Asian Artists Project's one night only concert presentation of Māyā: The Musical, presented at Peter Norton Symphony Space.  

Leading the cast as Maya was Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), joined by principal performers Meetu  Chilana (Monsoon Wedding), Ruchir Khazanchi (Once, Syracuse Stage), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin),  Yamuna Meleth (The Secret Garden, Center Theatre Group), and Sorab Wadia (Life of Pi, National  Tour), and featured ensemble members Deven Kolluri (Monsoon Wedding), Jonathan Raviv (The  Band’s Visit), Sushma Saha (1776), and Jasmine Sharma (The Wolves, McCarter Theatre). 

They were joined by a chorus comprised of Emily Ballou, Martin Richard Borromeo, Kimberly  Chatterjee, Andrew Cheng, Sarah Chiu, Andrew Cristi, Andy Danh, Arjun Dhawan, Patricia Jane,  Brian Jose, Mel S. Maghuyop, Cameron Miya, Vaibu Mohan, Rishi Mutalik, Anu Mysore, Mio  Nakanishi, Maile Oravitz, Yuki Ozeki, Nasir Ali Panjwani, Mukta Phatak, Jazz Sunpanich, Vikas  Venuthurupalli, and Viet Vo. 

The music team consisted of Alexander Tom (Music Supervisor), Anthony Lucca (Orchestrator) and Greg Paladino (Music Director). Sierra Lancaster is the Associate Producer, and Devi Peot provided  additional casting support. 

In the twilight of the British Empire, an aspiring poet named Maya Mehta sets out to make her  mark on the world. When Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Salt March passes through her hometown, Maya is torn between duty to her family and the passionate ideals of her freedom-fighting friends in the Indian  Independence Movement. Ultimately, through the power of words and actions, she defies the Empire and  joins the legacy of India’s quest for sovereignty. Told through a contemporary score that fuses Indian  classical music with Western pop, Māyā is the story of how one poet, one dreamer, one person can make  a lasting mark on a movement.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron/Lia Chang

Yamuna Meleth and Sabrina Shah

The Company of MAYA

Steven Eng, Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee and Cara Reichel

Sorab Wadia and Meetu Chilana

Sabrina Shah and Yamuna Meleth

Sabrina Shah and Michael Maliakel

Sabrina Shah and Michael Maliakel

Sabrina Shah and Meetu Chilana

The Company of MAYA

Michael Maliakel, Sabrina Shah and Yamuna Meleth

Meetu Chilana, Deven Kolluri, Sorab Wadia, Michael Maliakel, Sabrina Shah, Yamuna Meleth

Sabrina Shah, Meetu Chilana, Sorab Wadia

Sushma Saha, Sabrina Shah, Ruchir Khazanchi, Michael Maliakel, Jasmine Sharma and Deven Kolluri

Ruchir Khazanchi

Sabrina Shah

The Company of MAYA

Sabrina Shah

Sabrina Shah

The Company of MAYA

Sabrina Shah and Michael Maliakel

Ruchir Khazanchi, Jasmine Sharma, Devi Peot and Mackenna Goodrich

Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee and Steven Eng

Mukta Phatak, Kimberly Chatterjee, Anu Mysore

Mukta Phatak and J. Mehr Kaur

Members of the MAYA Cast and Company

Mel S. Maghuyop, Yuki Ozeki, Kevin Shiu, Sierra Lancaster, Ali Ewoldt and Brian Jose

Mel S. Maghuyop, Yuki Ozeki, Brian Jose, Martin Richard Borromeo, Mio Nakanishi ]

The Chorus of MAYA

The Cast of MAYA

Karin Kawamoto, Cara Reichel, Jason Ma

Sorab Wadia, Meetu Chilana and Michael Maliakel

Sabrina Shah, Michael Maliakel and Cheeyang Ng

Jasmine Sharma, Sierra Lancaster, Ruchir Khazanchi

J. Mehr Kaur

Cheeyang Ng, Steven Eng, Baayork Lee, Eric Sorrels and Nina Zoie Lam

Cheeyang Ng, J. Mehr Kaur and Eric Sorrels

Cheeyang Ng, Eric Sorrels

Baayork Lee, J. Mehr Kaur

Ali Ewoldt and Michael Maliakel

Alan Muraoka and Steven Eng



