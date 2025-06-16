Photos: MACHINAL at NY City Center First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at photos of New York Theatre Company's revival of Machinal by Sophie Treadwell, now running through July 3, 2025, at New York City Center Stage II.

Helmed by director Amy Marie Seidel (Here There Are Blueberries, The Great Gatsby), this reimagined production amplifies the mechanical rhythm and expressionism in Sophie Treadwell’s text through a dynamic underscoring of tap dance, practical foley, and heightened movement vocabulary created by choreographer Madison Hilligoss.

This production features Katherine Winter, Temidayo Amay, Sam Im, Kimberly Immanuel, Soph Metcalf, Shelley Mitchell, Alice Reys, Veronica Simpson, Hannah Snow, Michael Verre, Alex Lauren, and Annaliese Wilbur.

The creative team includes Colleen Doherty (Lighting Design), Hahnji Jang (Costume Design), Brittany Harris (Sound Design), Rochele Mac (Scenic Design), Asha Devi (Dramaturg), Kimberley Immanuel (Associate Choreographer), and Grace Cutler (Associate Director).



Loosely based on the 1927 trial of Ruth Snyder, Machinal explores one woman’s rebellion against a stifling, patriarchal world. As relevant now as when it premiered in 1928, Treadwell’s expressionist masterpiece speaks urgently to themes of gender, control, and the crushing weight of societal expectation.

Photo credit: Margaret Ellen Hall



The company of Machinal

The company of Machinal

The company of Machinal

The company of Machinal

The company of Machinal

The company of Machinal

The company of Machinal

The company of Machinal

Comments