Photos: Lincoln Center’s Create-athon: Building a Boat With Clint Ramos

Participants collaborated with peers to make and launch a boat across Lincoln Center’s campus.

By: Apr. 09, 2025
On Sunday, April 6, Lincoln Center presented Create-athon: Building a Boat with Clint Ramos in  the David Rubenstein Atrium. See photos from the event here. 

At this workshop led by ground-breaking, Tony-Award winning designer Clint Ramos, participants journeyed to a place of escape, expression, and freedom.

Participants collaborated with peers to make and launch a boat across Lincoln Center’s campus. It was epic afternoon filled with creativity and adventure. 

Photo credit: Sachyn Mital

Photos: Lincoln Center’s Create-athon: Building a Boat With Clint Ramos Image
Lincoln Center's Create-athon: Building a Boat With Clint Ramos

