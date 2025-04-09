Photos: Lincoln Center’s Create-athon: Building a Boat With Clint Ramos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, April 6, Lincoln Center presented Create-athon: Building a Boat with Clint Ramos in the David Rubenstein Atrium. See photos from the event here.

At this workshop led by ground-breaking, Tony-Award winning designer Clint Ramos, participants journeyed to a place of escape, expression, and freedom.

Participants collaborated with peers to make and launch a boat across Lincoln Center’s campus. It was epic afternoon filled with creativity and adventure.

Comments