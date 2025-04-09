Photos: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nina West and More at CLASSICS GONE MAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 iteration of Classic Stage Company's Classics Gone Mad!, a benefit event hosted by stage and screen star Nina West and directed by CSC Associate Board members Cara Akselrad and Eric Ulloa, highlighted the work of the legendary John Kander and Fred Ebb on Monday April 7 at 7pm. See photos from the event here!



The cast featured Brandon Contreras, Kevin Csolak, Karli Dinardo, Tony Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, John Riddle, The Skivvies, Tonatiuh, and and Jessica Vosk. Jesse Kissel serves as the Music Director for the evening and Jōvan Dansberry is the choreographer.



This year, the “mad” event concluded with an afterparty and singalong led by pianist Brandon James Gwinn at a local speakeasy.



