Photos: LIBERATION World Premiere by Bess Wohl Now in Previews

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world-premiere of Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White. The play is now in previews. Get a first look at a portrait of the cast here!



The cast of Liberation includes: Betsy Aidem as “Margie,” Audrey Corsa as “Dora,” Kayla Davion as “Joanne,” Susannah Flood as “Lizzie,” Kristolyn Lloyd as “Celeste,” Irene Sofia Lucio as “Isidora,” Charlie Thurston as “Bill,” and Adina Verson as “Susan.”



Liberation began previews on Friday, January 31, 2025, and will open officially on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025.



1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.



From Tony Award® nominees Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) and Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) comes a provocative, revealing, and irreverent jolt of a play about what really goes on when women meet behind closed doors.



The creative team for Liberation includes David Zinn (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), and Palmer Hefferan (Sound).



Photo credit: Ambe J. Williams

Liberation Cast

Comments