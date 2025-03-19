Photos: LAST CALL Opens at New World Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last Call, a new play by Peter Danish and directed by Gil Mehmert, has officially opened at New World Stages, Stage 5. Last Call is produced by Frank Blase and Marc Schneider and will play a limited engagement through May 4. Check out photos from opening night below!

For half a century, American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein and Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan were the world's most celebrated figures in classical music – and the fiercest of rivals. Their influence transcended music into popular culture, politics, and almost every facet of the modern landscape. Late in their lives these titans of classical music unexpectedly crossed paths one last time at the Sacher Hotel in Vienna. Inspired by true events, Last Call brings us to this meeting as both men struggle to find common ground through their music and their lives over one last drink. The play mixes storytelling and music, giving audience members a glimpse into the complex minds of these two music titans.

In an intriguing twist, Bernstein and von Karajan will be played by two of Germany's leading actresses, the American born Helen Schneider (Norma Desmond in the German Sunset Boulevard, Sally Bowles in the German Cabaret; Eva Peron in the German Evita) as Bernstein and Lucca Züchner (On the Town; Cabaret; Hair - all in Germany) as von Karajan. Last Call also features Victor Petersen (Tanz der Vampire; The Addams Family; Chicago) as Michael – the waiter.

Directed by Mehmert, Last Call has scenic design by Chris Barreca (Broadway: Rocky; Search and Destroy), costume design by Renè Neumann, (Germany: The Last Five Years; Fightclub) lighting design by Michael Grundner (Germany: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1912; The Light In the Piazza), original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones (Broadway: Slave Play; The Nap), and video and projection design by Austin Switser (Broadway: Frozen; The People In the Picture). Last Call is general managed by Perry Street Theatricals and the executive producer is Martin Platt.

Photo Credit: Angela Marie Orellana

Comments