Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night

Performances run September 6 - 20, at Theatre Row.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Lady Patriot, a play written and directed by Ted Lange, will play a limited, 12-performance engagement, September 6 - 20, at Theatre Row. The official opening night was held on September 9. Check out photos below!

Lange directs two of his co-stars from “The Love Boat,” Fred Grandy* and Jill Whelan, in an ensemble that also features Josie DiVincenzo*, Gordon Goodman*, Chrystee Pharris, Derek Powell* and Count Stovall*.

The inner sanctum of Confederate president Jefferson Davis has been breached. Information is leaking to the enemy. Who is the spy? No one is privy to this information except Jeffersons advisors, and they are beyond repute. Based on a true story, Lady Patriot reveals an intimate look into the prejudices and patriotism of three ladies who lived during the Civil War: Varina Davis, Elizabeth Van Lew, and Mary Bowser. Lady Patriot combines Langes signature comedy and drama as it peels away traditional stereotypes prevalent in the South during the Confederacy. 

Lady Patriot features scenic and lighting design by Paul Jonathan Davis; and sound design by Will Mahood; and costume design by Andrew Burns. Roxedge Entertainment is General Manager, and Catrina Kopell* is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lady Patriot

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Fred Grandy

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Fred Grandy, Count Stovall and Josie DiVincenzo

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Count Stovall

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Fred Grandy and Derek Emerson Powell

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jill Whelan, Chrystee Pharris and Josie DiVincenzo

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jill Whelan, Chrystee Pharris and Josie DiVincenzo

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Chystee Pharris

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Gordon Goodman and Derek Emerson Powell

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
The Cast of Lady Patriot

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Chrystee Pharris and Josie DiVincenzo

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Ted Lange and the cast

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Chrystee Pharris

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Josie DiVincenzo

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jill Whelan

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Chrystee Pharris, Jill Whelan, Josie DiVercenzo, Ted Lange, Count Stovall, Fred Grandy, Derek Emerson Powell and Gordon Goodman

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Bernie Kopell joins with the cast that includes- Chrystee Pharris, Jill Whelan, Josie DiVercenzo, Ted Lange, Count Stovall, Fred Grandy, Derek Emerson Powell and Gordon Goodman

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Chrystee Pharris, Jill Whelan, Josie DiVercenzo, Ted Lange, Bernie Kopell and Count Stovall

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Bernie Kopell and Jill Whelan

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Bernie Kopell and Jill Whelan

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Fred Grandy and Ted Lange

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Derek Emerson Powell

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Derek Emerson Powell

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Fred Grandy

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Fred Grandy

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Bernie Kopell

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Bernie Kopell

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Count Stovall

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Count Stovall

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mickey White (Production Coordinator)

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mickey White

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jill Whelan

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jill Whelan

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Gordon Goodman

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Gordon Goodman

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Josie DiVincenzo

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Josie DiVincenzo

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Chrystee Pharris

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Chrystee Pharris

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Bruce Robert Harris, Jill Whelan and Ed Hummel

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Ted Lange

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Ted Lange

Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Ted Lange


