Photos: LADY PATRIOT Celebrates Opening Night

Performances run September 6 - 20, at Theatre Row.
Lady Patriot, a play written and directed by Ted Lange, will play a limited, 12-performance engagement, September 6 - 20, at Theatre Row. The official opening night was held on September 9. Check out photos below!
Lange directs two of his co-stars from “The Love Boat,” Fred Grandy* and Jill Whelan, in an ensemble that also features Josie DiVincenzo*, Gordon Goodman*, Chrystee Pharris, Derek Powell* and Count Stovall*.
The inner sanctum of Confederate president Jefferson Davis has been breached. Information is leaking to the enemy. Who is the spy? No one is privy to this information except Jeffersons advisors, and they are beyond repute. Based on a true story, Lady Patriot reveals an intimate look into the prejudices and patriotism of three ladies who lived during the Civil War: Varina Davis, Elizabeth Van Lew, and Mary Bowser. Lady Patriot combines Langes signature comedy and drama as it peels away traditional stereotypes prevalent in the South during the Confederacy.
Lady Patriot features scenic and lighting design by Paul Jonathan Davis; and sound design by Will Mahood; and costume design by Andrew Burns. Roxedge Entertainment is General Manager, and Catrina Kopell* is Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
