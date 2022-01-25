Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of SANDBLASTED

Vineyard Theatre and WP Theater have released rehearsal photos of the upcoming World Premiere of sandblasted. Previews begin on February 6 with opening night set for February 27 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street).

Check out the photos below!



The cast of sandblasted features Marinda Anderson (Miss You Like Hell), Brittany Bellizeare (The Bluest Eye), Andy Lucien ("The Blacklist") and Rolonda Watts ("Rolonda") in the newest work from Charly Evon Simpson (Behind the Sheet), recipient of The Vineyard's 2019 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and a 2018-20 WP Theater Lab Alum. sandblasted will be directed by Elliot Norton Award-winning director Summer L. Williams in her New York City debut.

Angela (Bellizeare) and Odessa (Anderson) are on a sandy search for something that might not be real but they are determined to make a way out of no way. When they stumble upon ADAH (Watts), that's right THE Celebrity-turned-Wellness-Maven Adah, they decide to follow her lead not knowing that the journey could very well be the cure. sandblasted is a deeply stirring, funny, theatrically daring story of waiting and hoping, time and healing.

sandblasted will begin previews at the Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street) February 6, 2022 and run until March 6 with an opening night set for February 27 .

The design team will include Matt Saunders (Scenic Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Sadah Espii Proctor (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), and Kelly Gillespie (Casting Director).

Tickets are now on sale to the general public at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.