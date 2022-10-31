Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE UNBELIEVING at 59E59 Theaters

The Unbelieving takes a penetrating look into the lives of practicing clergy members who have stopped believing in God.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  

59E59 Theaters and The Civilians is presenting The Unbelieving by Marin Gazzaniga (So Close) and directed by Steve Cosson (Whisper House). The Unbelieving is now officially open, and will run through November 20, 2022.

See photos from opening night below!

The cast of The Unbelieving includes David Aaron Baker ("Billions"), Jeff Biehl (Catch as Catch Can), Sonnie Brown (what you are now), Dan Domingues (A Sherlock Carol), Nina Hellman (The Lucky Star), Joshua David Robinson (Twelfth Night) and Richard Topol (Indecent).

The Unbelieving will feature movement direction by Sean Donovan, set design by Andrew Boyce & Se Oh, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño, and original music and sound design by Christian Frederickson. Jeremy Stoller serves as dramaturg. Megan Kingery serves as creative consultant.

In the classic tale of religious conversion, finding God holds the promise of a life filled with purpose and meaning. But what happens when this transformation occurs in reverse, and a faith you have built your life around begins to fall away? The Unbelieving takes a penetrating look into the lives of practicing clergy members- Catholics, Episcopalians, Evangelicals, Fundamentalists, Jews, Mormons, Muslims-who have stopped believing in God.

Staged by NYC's acclaimed downtown theater company The Civilians in the brilliant investigative-theater style they pioneered, The Unbelieving tells the intimate stories of these faith leaders. Using their actual words, obtained during a groundbreaking study by philosopher Daniel C. Dennett and qualitative researcher Linda LaScola, the play explores the struggles, courage, and great humor of these "unbelievers" as they face the hardest decision of their lives-whether to continue living in secret or to risk everything by telling the truth. Based on interviews conducted for the book Caught in the Pulpit: Leaving Belief Behind by Daniel C. Dennett and Linda LaScola.

The performance schedule for The Unbelieving is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:15pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15pm.

Photo credit: Darin Chumbley

The Unbelieving
Alicia Villarosa, Tom DeKay, Hesu Coue-Wilson

The Unbelieving
Ashely Wren Collins and Dan Domingues

The Unbelieving
Chris Baskous, Sonnie Brown and Dimitri Baskous

The Unbelieving
David Aaron Baker and Carter Warden

The Unbelieving
Linda LaScola and Jeff Biehl

The Unbelieving
Linda LaScola and Jeff Biehl

The Unbelieving
Linda LaScola and Marin Gazzaniga

The Unbelieving
Marin Gazzaniga and Joshua David Robinson

The Unbelieving
Suany Chough, John Wood, Jeanhee Kim and Alain Groenendaal



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Jay Rogers, Award-Winning Performer and Director, Has Passed AwayJay Rogers, Award-Winning Performer and Director, Has Passed Away
October 30, 2022

According to various reports, award-winning performer and director Jay Rogers passed away on Friday, October 28th, 2022.
Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis Honored AT The Fortune Society's Hope & Justice GalaPublic Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis Honored AT The Fortune Society's Hope & Justice Gala
October 28, 2022

​​​​​​​The Fortune Society honored Oskar Eustis, the Artistic Director at The Public Theater, with its Game Changer Award, and Public Works Performers from The Fortune Society with the Spotlight Award, at its annual “Hope & Justice” Gala on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office to Celebrate 'Vineyard Theatre Day'Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office to Celebrate 'Vineyard Theatre Day'
October 28, 2022

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel announced that the company will be receiving a proclamation from the Mayor’s Office on November 3 to celebrate Vineyard Theatre Day, recognizing the institution's contributions to the city of New York and its neighborhood of Union Square.
Photos: First Look at Jim Parsons, A.J. Shively, Mare Winningham & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCEPhotos: First Look at Jim Parsons, A.J. Shively, Mare Winningham & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
October 28, 2022

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance  will begin performances on Tuesday, October 11, with opening night set for Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and more. It will run through Sunday, December 18. Get a first look at photos here!
MCC Theater To Produce Workshop of New Musical HEARTS BEAT LOUD in February 2023MCC Theater To Produce Workshop of New Musical HEARTS BEAT LOUD in February 2023
October 28, 2022

MCC Theater will produce a four-week development workshop of a new musical, Hearts Beat Loud, to be presented on February 9 & 10, 2023. Hearts Beat Loud is based on the inspiring 2018 indie film set in Red Hook (starring Nick Offerman and Toni Collette).