Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE UNBELIEVING at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters and The Civilians is presenting The Unbelieving by Marin Gazzaniga (So Close) and directed by Steve Cosson (Whisper House). The Unbelieving is now officially open, and will run through November 20, 2022.

See photos from opening night below!

The cast of The Unbelieving includes David Aaron Baker ("Billions"), Jeff Biehl (Catch as Catch Can), Sonnie Brown (what you are now), Dan Domingues (A Sherlock Carol), Nina Hellman (The Lucky Star), Joshua David Robinson (Twelfth Night) and Richard Topol (Indecent).

The Unbelieving will feature movement direction by Sean Donovan, set design by Andrew Boyce & Se Oh, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño, and original music and sound design by Christian Frederickson. Jeremy Stoller serves as dramaturg. Megan Kingery serves as creative consultant.

In the classic tale of religious conversion, finding God holds the promise of a life filled with purpose and meaning. But what happens when this transformation occurs in reverse, and a faith you have built your life around begins to fall away? The Unbelieving takes a penetrating look into the lives of practicing clergy members- Catholics, Episcopalians, Evangelicals, Fundamentalists, Jews, Mormons, Muslims-who have stopped believing in God.

Staged by NYC's acclaimed downtown theater company The Civilians in the brilliant investigative-theater style they pioneered, The Unbelieving tells the intimate stories of these faith leaders. Using their actual words, obtained during a groundbreaking study by philosopher Daniel C. Dennett and qualitative researcher Linda LaScola, the play explores the struggles, courage, and great humor of these "unbelievers" as they face the hardest decision of their lives-whether to continue living in secret or to risk everything by telling the truth. Based on interviews conducted for the book Caught in the Pulpit: Leaving Belief Behind by Daniel C. Dennett and Linda LaScola.



The performance schedule for The Unbelieving is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:15pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15pm.