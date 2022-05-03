Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW: A PUPPET PARODY at the Theater Row Theater

The Golden Girls Show! - A Puppet Parody is playing a special final engagement in New York through May 29th, 2022. Performances are taking place at Theatre Row Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street.

Check out photos from opening night below!

For all ticketing and information go to www.ThatGoldenGirlsShow.com

That Golden Girls Show! parodies classic Golden Girls moments-with a twist, the cast is all played by puppets! Get ready for an evening of cheesecakes, St. Olaf stories, jazzercise, sex and all the topics that made Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia so much fun and still so popular today. Laughter reigns with stories of Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, Rose's memories of her life in St. Olaf, Blanche's sexual escapades and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. The four gals from Miami will have you in stitches fondly remembering the brilliance of the television series.

The cast includes Miranda Cooper as Sophia, Dylan Glick as Dorothy, Lu Zielinski as Blanche, and Samantha Lee Mason as Rose with trusty swing support from Nate Rocke.

That Golden Girls Show! is co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, directed by Michael Hull, written by Doug Kmiotek, and has puppets built by Rockefeller Productions.

The original 2016 United States production was written, produced and directed Jonathan Rockefeller.