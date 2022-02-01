Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SHHHH Off-Broadway

On Monday, January 31, the world premiere production of Shhhh, written, directed by and featuring Clare Barron, opened Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Check out opening night photos below!

Shhhh is now playing a limited engagement through Sunday, February 20th at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

In addition to Clare Barron, the cast of Shhhh includes Janice Amaya (Cartography), Annie Fang (Off-Broadway debut), Nina Grollman (To Kill a Mockingbird), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo).

Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion. A study in kink, trauma, pleasure, and revenge...

Shhhh features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, and intimacy and fight direction by Unkle Dave's Fight House. Laura Smith serves as production stage manager.

Shhhh was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with generous support from the New York State Council on the Arts.