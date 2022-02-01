Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SHHHH Off-Broadway

pixeltracker

Shhhh is now playing a limited engagement through Sunday, February 20th at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Feb. 1, 2022  

On Monday, January 31, the world premiere production of Shhhh, written, directed by and featuring Clare Barron, opened Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Check out opening night photos below!

Shhhh is now playing a limited engagement through Sunday, February 20th at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

In addition to Clare Barron, the cast of Shhhh includes Janice Amaya (Cartography), Annie Fang (Off-Broadway debut), Nina Grollman (To Kill a Mockingbird), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo).

Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion. A study in kink, trauma, pleasure, and revenge...

Shhhh features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, and intimacy and fight direction by Unkle Dave's Fight House. Laura Smith serves as production stage manager.

Shhhh was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with generous support from the New York State Council on the Arts.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

More Hot Stories For You

  • ANASTASIA Comes to Popejoy in March
  • Upstart Crows of Santa Fe and The Shakespeare Gym Will Collaborate on HAMLET
  • HAMILTON Postponed To May 2023 at Popejoy Hall
  • HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery in Albuquerque