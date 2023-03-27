Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Judy Gold's YES, I CAN SAY THAT!

Judy Gold's Yes, I Can Say That! is now playing at 59E59's Theater A (59 E 59th Street), for a limited run through April 16, 2023.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Judy Gold knows the value of a good joke - and the steep price of silencing comedians. Unnerved and infuriated, Judy shares her reverence for the intimacy of collective laughter and her passion for the vital work comedians do to bring us together, make us think, and speak truth to power.

Based on her book Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians, We Are All in Trouble, the comedy veteran is taking the stage to tell the fascists and crybabies to shove their hate and political correctness up their respective asses. This wickedly funny new one-woman show is a big-mouthed and big-hearted call for truth, kindness, common sense, and most of all, laughter.