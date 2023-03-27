Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Judy Gold's YES, I CAN SAY THAT!

Judy shares her reverence for the intimacy of collective laughter and her passion for the vital work comedians do to bring us together.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Judy Gold's Yes, I Can Say That! is now playing at 59E59's Theater A (59 E 59th Street), for a limited run through April 16, 2023.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Judy Gold knows the value of a good joke - and the steep price of silencing comedians. Unnerved and infuriated, Judy shares her reverence for the intimacy of collective laughter and her passion for the vital work comedians do to bring us together, make us think, and speak truth to power.

Based on her book Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians, We Are All in Trouble, the comedy veteran is taking the stage to tell the fascists and crybabies to shove their hate and political correctness up their respective asses. This wickedly funny new one-woman show is a big-mouthed and big-hearted call for truth, kindness, common sense, and most of all, laughter.

Photo credit: Barry Gordin

Yes, I Can Say That!
Adam Gwon, John Wascavage

Yes, I Can Say That!
Charles Busch

Yes, I Can Say That!
Colin Quinn

Yes, I Can Say That!
Judy Gold

Yes, I Can Say That!
Tim Daly, Tea Leoni

Yes, I Can Say That!
Tony Danza, Jamie deRoy, Charles Busch

Yes, I Can Say That!
Wilson Cruz, Judy Gold, BD Wong

Yes, I Can Say That!
Judy Gold, BD Wong

Yes, I Can Say That!
Kirsten Michelle Cills

Yes, I Can Say That!
Lea Salonga

Yes, I Can Say That!
Sandra Bernhard




