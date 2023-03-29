Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DÍA Y NOCHE at 59E59 Theaters

DÍA Y NOCHE is now playing at 59E59 Theaters! Check out photos from opening night below!

Sex, drugs, queerness, and punk-rock. Welcome to border city life in El Paso, Texas, 1984.

DÍA Y NOCHE is an unfiltered coming-of-age story about class struggles and the search for acceptance between two unlikely friends. Danny is a lower middle-class Chicano punk-rock kid who thinks he might be an artist. Martin is a Black upper-middle class band nerd who is gay and in the closet. Danny and Martin double-date, watch X-rated movies, go to concerts and try to overcome great odds as they navigate the racism and corruption greeting them at the doors to adulthood.

This production contains strong language, violence, nudity, and sexual content.