Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DÍA Y NOCHE at 59E59 Theaters
Día Y Noche is an unfiltered coming-of-age story about class struggles and the search for acceptance between two unlikely friends.
DÍA Y NOCHE is now playing at 59E59 Theaters! Check out photos from opening night below!
Sex, drugs, queerness, and punk-rock. Welcome to border city life in El Paso, Texas, 1984.
DÍA Y NOCHE is an unfiltered coming-of-age story about class struggles and the search for acceptance between two unlikely friends. Danny is a lower middle-class Chicano punk-rock kid who thinks he might be an artist. Martin is a Black upper-middle class band nerd who is gay and in the closet. Danny and Martin double-date, watch X-rated movies, go to concerts and try to overcome great odds as they navigate the racism and corruption greeting them at the doors to adulthood.
This production contains strong language, violence, nudity, and sexual content.
Melisa McGregor and Kelley Rae O'Donnell
Madeline Barr, Maggie Bofill, Wilemina Olivia Garcia, Florencia Lozano and Zuleyma Guevara
Joe Quintero and Freddy Acevedo
The company
The company
Peter Collier, Freddy Acevedo, Neil Tyrone Pritchard and Sean Fletcher Griffin
Carlos Armesto, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, David Anzuelo and Freddy Acevedo
Carlos Armesto and David Anzuelo
Bleu Zephra, Jamie Rose Bukowski and Michelle Weidmann
Ana Sophia Colon and Neil Tyrone Pritchard
Emma Ramos and Angelo Colina