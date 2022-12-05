Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of BECKY NURSE OF SALEM at Lincoln Center Theater
Becky Nurse of Salem features Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Deirdre O'Connell, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez, and Bernard White.
Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, opened last night (Sunday, December 4) at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
See photos from opening night below!
Becky Nurse of Salem, a dark contemporary comedy by Sarah Ruhl, follows Becky (Deirdre O'Connell), a modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem. Becky, who works at the local witch museum, seems to be dogged by bad luck. Is it a curse from her past? Or her inability to navigate her present? Looking for love and redemption through spells, pills, and a bartender named Bob (Bernard White), Becky is a contemporary pilgrim for the Lock Her Up era. A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft, and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times.
Becky Nurse of Salem has sets by Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Tal Yarden. Suzzy Roche is the Composer and Caroline Englander is the Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Chasi Annexy
Sarah Ruhl and Rebecca Taichman
Rebecca Taichman, Gloria Steinem, Christine Lahti and Sarah Ruhl
Bernard White and Deirdre O'Connell
Alicia Crowder and Deirdre O'Connell
Tina Benko and Thomas Jay Ryan
The company with Sarah Ruhl and Rebecca Taichman
Sarah Ruhl, Deirdre O'Connell and Rebecca Taichman
Glori Dei Filippone, Timiki Salinas, Amy Warren and Polly Noonan
Julian Sanchez, Bernard White and Thomas Jay Ryan
