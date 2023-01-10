Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE - Now Extended Through April

On Monday, January 9, The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, celebrated Opening Night of At The Illusionist's Table, an intimate experience where magic and mentalism intertwine with fine dining.

Notables in attendance included André De Shields, Bad Cinderella's Linedy Genao, Parade's Micaela Diamond, Conrad Ricamora, and Claybourne Elder.

Created and hosted by internationally-acclaimed illusionist, Scott Silven, performances of the one-of-a-kind experience will be exended in the hotel's cozy Alpine escape, The Hideout at Gallow Green, through April 2, 2023.

Following its debut at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival, At The Illusionist's Table made its New York premiere in the spring of 2018 in The Club Car at The McKittrick Hotel. Following a sold out 12-week engagement, Silven returned that fall for another extended sold out residency. December 2022 and January 2023 performances quickly sold out, leading to the decision to extend the residency through April 2.

During the performance, enigmatic host Scott Silven leads guests through an evening of culinary delights interwoven with illusion, mentalism, and storytelling. Senses will appear to deceive as candles flicker, whisky pours, and conversation stirs throughout a three-course dinner filled with unbelievable illusions.

Tickets for At The Illusionist's Table are $295 per person and include whisky tasting, appetizers, and a sumptuous meal in the hotel's seasonal rooftop restaurant. Cloud 9 tickets include specially selected wine pairings with each course for an additional $100 per person. Hot cocktails and other seasonal drinks are available for purchase from The Hideout's bar.