Photos: Get a First Look at STRINGS ATTACHED Off-Broadway at Theatre Row

The company of Strings Attached features Robyne Parrish, Brian Richardson, Paul Schoeffler, Bonnie Black, Jonathan Hadley, and Russell Saylor.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Pulse Theatre is presenting Strings Attached, an exciting new American play by multi-award winning poet and playwright Carole Buggé, which merges the world of physics into a love triangle on a train ride. Directed by Alexa Kelly, the limited engagement is now playing a limited engagement through October 1, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NYC). Opening night is Thursday, September 8 at 7PM. Tickets are now on sale at TheatreRow.org or by calling the box office, 212-714-2442 ext. 45.

The company of Strings Attached features Robyne Parrish (A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, Gossip Girl on HBO Max), Brian Richardson (A Man For All Times, National Tour; Macbeth, Harlem Summer Shakespeare), Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages, Sweet Charity on Broadway), Bonnie Black (Citizen Wong at Pan Asian Rep), Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys on Broadway) and Russell Saylor (Screams of Kitty Genovese at NYMF).

Loosely based on real events, Strings Attached features three contemporary scientists - two cosmologists and a particle physicist - on a train ride from Cambridge to London to see the play, Copenhagen, by Michael Frayn. Enroute, they discovered a theory of the Big Bang. The appearances of Isaac Newton, Marie Curie and Max Planck bring in another realm of reality, add insight into their contributions, and earthy humor. We are left with the message that life with all its strife, is still a thing of ultimate beauty.

Strings Attached features a scenic design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Joyce Liao, costume design by Elena Vannoni, Videography by Katerina Vitaly, and sound design by Louis Lopardi. Elizabeth Grunenwald is production stage manager. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis. Joseph Longthorne is production company manager. John Lant is Production Manager. Christine Cirker is associate producer.

Strings Attached is presented by Pulse Theatre, the Off-Broadway emergence of Pulse Ensemble Theatre, a well-established NYC theatre company, that amongst over things, founded and developed the Harlem Summer Shakespeare for 14 seasons.





