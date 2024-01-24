Photos: Get a First Look at JONAH World Premiere at Roundabout

  Jonah is now in previews, and opens officially on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Laura Pels Theatre.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world-premiere production of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor.
 

Get a first look at photos below!
 
This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 10, 2024.
  
The cast of Jonah includes: Gabby Beans as “Ana,” Hagan Oliveras as “Jonah,” Samuel Henry Levine as “Danny,” and John Zdrojeski as “Steven.”
 
What’s your fantasy? Ana knows that everybody has one—her especially, and she’d do anything to make it come true. And when she meets Jonah, a sweet and caring student at her boarding school, everything she’s ever wanted is finally falling into place. Except Jonah, like everything else in this moving world-premiere play from Rachel Bonds, is not all that he seems. A singularly haunting and heart-racing coming-of-age tale that will keep you guessing until its final twisting moments, Jonah is about the true cost of survival, and the lengths some will travel to feel just a little less alone in the world.
 
The creative team for Jonah includes: Wilson Chin (Sets), Kaye Voyce (Costumes), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting), Kate Marvin (Sound), Tommy Kurzman (Hair and Wig), Gigi Buffington (Voice and Text Coach), Morgan Auld (Illusions), Tilly Evans-Krueger (Movement), and Ann James (Intimacy).



